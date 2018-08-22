Video: Red Deer Rebels drop the puck on Training Camp

Rebels forward Brandon Hagel, 19, is back for another season with the team. The Rebels took to the ice at the Centrium on Wednesday for day 1 of their seven-day Training Camp. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The ice was fresh and there were smiles all around as the Red Deer Rebels gathered for day 1 of training camp at the Centrium Wednesday.

While puck drop on the WHL season is still a full month away, players got the chance to get acquainted with new teammates and catch up with plenty of familiar faces.

Over the next seven days, 35 players will be put through the paces by the Rebels’ coaching staff, leading up to the annual Black and White intrasquad Game on Aug. 29.

Veteran forward Brandon Hagel, in his final WHL season, has seen plenty of camps come and go during his time in Red Deer.

The 19-year-old still feels like it was just yesterday when he represented the team on home ice at the Memorial Cup. This time around, nearing his 200th WHL game, the winger feels a new excitement around the team and the rink.

“It’s always fun coming back. The first day is fun. Gets tougher and tougher as it goes. It’s awesome. Good to see everyone again and be back with the boys,” said Hagel, who turns 20 next week.

“Being an older guy, I have a lot of leadership on me and showing people the way. Try and build a culture in Red Deer. It starts with us older guys, we have a lot of new people. New coaches and a lot of new things so I’m excited to see where it goes.”

With 177 points in 193 career WHL games, Hagel understands how vital he will be to the group success this season. He knows he will need to be a key contributor and is looking forward to the challenge of also bringing leadership to the dressing room.

“Knowing that I’m the top guy, I have to show those young guys every night what it takes. If the older guys aren’t doing that, nothing is going to happen,” he added.

Beyond Hagel, the Rebels are relatively inexperienced up front. Captian Reese Johnson will be leaned on to play big minutes and 20-year-old forward Jeff de Wit should also shoulder a big load for the club.

de Wit, who played 181 games for the Rebels between 2014 and 2017 is back for his second stint with the team. He split last season with the Regina Pats, Kootenay Ice and Victoria Royals.

Red Deer Minor Hockey product Josh Tarzwell is another experienced WHL forward the Rebels will need a big year from. The 18-year-old had 27 points in 69 games last season.

Johnson noted the key for the older players this year will be to lead by example and early in camp, help the young players feel welcome.

“Sometimes with the young guys they might not feel as welcome, here in Red Deer we like to make them feel like a part of the team just like everybody else,” said Johnson, who played in all 72 games last year for the first time in his WHL career.

“Just work hard every day and try and get better. That’s a big thing we’ll focus on this year and another big thing is have fun. It’s a big part of the game.”

The youth movement for the Rebels is led by a strong group of 2001-born forwards. The collection of River Fahey, Alex Morozoff, Zak Smith, Justin Svenson and Arshdeep Bains all started to settle into different roles as the season progressed last year.

Mix in 2018 CHL Import pick Oleg Zaitsev, as well as Blake Sydlowski and Jayden McCarty and there is some depth to play with from Rebels head coach Brent Sutter.

Picked in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft, Jordan Borysiuk and Ethan Rowland are also looking to crack the Rebels 2018-2019 roster.

Other forwards at camp are Austin Schellenberg, Garrett Valk, Jayden Grubbe (first round, 2018 WHL Bantam Draft pick), Chris Douglas, Brandon Cutler and Jaxson Wiebe.

Defenceman at camp are Alex Aleveyev, Nic Draffin, Hunter Donohoe, Colin Paradis, Ryan Gottfried, Dawson Barteaux, Jace Isley, Ethan Sakowich, Carson Sass, Sam Pouliot, Chase Leslie and Jacob Herauf.

One absentee from the Rebels roster at camp is goalie Riley Lamb. The veteran netminder is not expected back this year. Ethan Anders, Byron Fancy and Carter Serhyenko will battle for the spots between the pipes at this point.

The Rebels are off Thursday, but back on the ice at Centrium Friday through to next Tuesday.



