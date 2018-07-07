Video: Red Deer Renegades roll over Olds Stingers in first round of RMLL playoffs

Red Deer Renegades’ Curtis Hallman shakes off a cross-check from Olds Stingers player Griffin Andrews on Saturday at the Kinex. (photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The Red Deer Renegades were out to make a statement in the opening round of the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League Junior B Tier II playoffs.

They did just that with a pair of dominant performances over the Olds Stingers on the weekend. Red Deer won 9-4 on Friday and then closed out the series with a blowout 16-1 victory Saturday afternoon at the Kinex.

“First and second period, we really showed we belong in the playoffs,” Renegades head coach Mike Martel said.

“They meshed right from the first period. They were encouraging everybody and it was back to our old school Renegades performance from the beginning of the year when we really stuck together.”

Red Deer’s offence found the groove right off the hop on Saturday, with eight goals in the first period. The extended the advantage with six more in the second and topped the afternoon off with a pair of power play markers in the third.

“Really moving the ball well. Connecting with their passes and we picked apart the goalies right from the get-go. We knew where to shoot and we capitalized on that,” Martel said.

Nicolas Scott led the way for the Renegades with five goals and a pair of assists, while Chad Mears also added a pair. Tristan Clarke, Curtis Hallman, Brandon Heidinger, Blayne Friesen, Nikolaus Perchel, Ryan Mulder, Kole Weik, Brayden Laturnus, Quinn Kushniruk all added a goal.

Logan Zimmer scored the only goal for Olds.

Martel added that while the offence gets much of the credit, the defence for his squad has been solid all season long and continued their strong play Saturday.

“Our defence is top-notch this year,” Martel said.

“They’ve been trying really hard and they put a lot of effort into learning their position. They don’t get a lot of recognition. The guys shutting out the goals should be recognized too. They had a stellar performance just working together and communicating with each other.”

Red Deer will now line up against the Sylvan Lake Yetti in the second round. Sylvan Lake overtook the Renegades for first place in the RMLL South Central Division on the last day of the regular season.

The Yetti finished the regular season 16-2, while the Renegades were 15-3. Red Deer scored 266 goals on the year and allowed 99, while the Yetti scored 252 and allowed only 90. The two teams split the season series 1-1, with Red Deer winning 12-7 on May 6, and the Yetti earning the victory 11-9 on May 30.

Martel noted it’ll be a tough battle but he believes his team will be ready to go in two weeks time when they square off in Sylvan Lake.

“We really have to buckle down on defence. Make sure we’re taking away their shot opportunities. They’re pretty good at it this year, opening up space between the defence,” Martel said.



Red Deer Renegades player Blayne Friesen fires a shot just wide of the Olds Stingers net while Joshua Boser tries to defend on Saturday at the Kinex. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)