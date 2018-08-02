VIDEO: Team USA has high hopes at Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Team USA goes over a practice drill with their coach on Thursday in preparation for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup which starts with pre-tournament games on Aug. 4. The tournament officially drops the puck on Aug. 6 with games in Red Deer at Servus Arena and Edmonton’s Rogers Place. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Excitement is flowing through the veins of Team USA as the Hlinka Gretzky Cup fast approaches.

From many of the American contingent that arrived in Red Deer earlier this week, it will be their first taste of international best-on-best hockey.

Team USA has been practicing at Servus Arena for most of the week and that has the group itching to hit the ice for real.

“We’re all here, we want to win,” said American forward Luke Toporoski on Thursday ahead of practice.

“We want to come out with that gold medal for sure. Just have to take it one game at a time, one ice session at a time. Just building as a team and getting ready for round robin games.”

They’ll start the event with a pre-tournament game on Aug. 4 in Sylvan Lake against Slovakia, before beginning pool play in Red Deer against the Czech Republic on Aug. 6. The USA is in a group with Finland, Czech Republic and Russia in Red Deer.

Arthur Kaliyev was a key cog of the OHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs team that lost in the Memorial Cup final in 2018. He thinks that his USA group is a solid one.

We’re all ready to go,” said the six-foot-two forward, who is expected to be one of the top scorers in the tournament.

“Can’t wait to get started. Think we should be pretty good. Just competing and working hard.”

Although the current group is excited, the U.S. history at the Ivan Hlinka Tournament leaves something to be desired. They’ve won it only once in 2003, but have nine silver medal finishes since the event started in 1991.

Team USA head coach Cory Laylin noted that the week of preparation has been a huge help for his group.

Through the tryout process, the coaching staff picked players they expected to handle the pressure of a big international tournament and who also had some familiarity with each other.

“These kids are mature kids and we tried to pick some kids that knew each other a bit,” he said.

“The kids have been doing a great job of grasping the concepts. We want to play fast and our compete level is good. Excited to get started.”

Toporoski, 17, is a five-foot-10 forward who plays for the WHL’s Spokane Chiefs and is expected to be an impact player for the Americans. He recorded 23 points in 61 games during his WHL rookie campaign last year.

He said from the moment he put on the red, white and blue this week, he’s been beaming with pride. He hopes that fuels him and the rest of his teammates this week at the under-18 international tournament.

“Anytime you represent your country its a huge honour,” he said.

“This being my first time it’s really something even more special than what I’ve ever done in my hockey career. Really looking forward to these couple weeks and just being with the guys… I get goosebumps every time I even put on the practice jersey and just wearing the crest on my chest.”

The pressure that comes with representing your country is a big burden to bear. Laylin understands that and noted the coaching staff has taken some time to get the players ready for what to expect next week.

“I don’t want the kids to feel the weight of the jersey because they’re so excited to wear it,” Laylin said.

“We have them believing they belong and once they get over that hump. We hope that pre-tournament game will help with that. We’re just excited to get started. Once they get a little bit tired and worn down, they don’t think as much.”

For a lot of the American players, it is also the first time seeing how they stack up against the best players their age. That will matter next June at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, where many players at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup will likely be selected.

For all the pressure that comes with the big stage, most of the U.S. players are simply focused on soaking up the experience.

“Just want to be a team player. Be a good locker room guy. Do anything I can on the ice to help us win and move on and hopefully win that gold medal,” explained Toporoski.

“The experience getting to play international games against players from across the ocean, it’s really something special and something not many people can say they’ve done.”



Cade Webber (left) along with Mike Koster and Luke Reid battle for a puck in front of goalie Dustin Wolf at Team USA practice on Thursday ahead of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup which starts Saturday with pre-tournament play. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)