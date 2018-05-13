Chad Mears of the Red Deer Renegades just misses a shot high over the net during Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League Junior B Tier II play on Sunday at the Kinex. Mears had a hat trick in the 20-6 win over the Calgary Wranglers Sunday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

VIDEO: Undefeated Renegades rout Wranglers

The Red Deer Renegades dominated from start to finish at the Kinex Sunday afternoon.

Red Deer rolled over the Calgary Wranglers with a 20-6 win on Mother’s Day to run their record to 8-0 on the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League Junior B Tier II season.

“We played really well. Guys had good ball movement, we kept our heads and the guys played good D,” said assistant coach Mike Clark.

Red Deer lead 6-2 after the opening frame, then opened up a 14-4 advantage after two periods.

They outshot the Wranglers 72-34 in the win.

Nicholas Scott led the way offensively for Red Deer with four goals and three assists. Chad Mears and Luc Hutchison also both added hat tricks.

Ryan Mulder, Curtis Hallman and Tristan Clark each chipped in a pair of goals while Alex Pennycook, Teagan Smith, Nikolas Preschel and Elek Himer also added a goal each.

It was the Renegades ball movement and possession that separated the two teams Sunday and it continues to help them run up big leads this season. They’ve outscored opponents 137- 33 this season.

“Running our plays and playing how we know we can,” Clark pointed to as one of the major keys to the scoring outbursts this year.

“We have a gifted crop of kids this year that are finding the net quite a bit.”

Jesse Johnson got the win in net for the Renegades.

Red Deer will play their next five games on the road and return to the Kinex on June 8.


Red Deer Renegades Triston Kirbyson fires a shot on net during Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League Junior B Tier II play on Sunday at the Kinex. The Renegades picked up a 20-6 win over the Wranglers and are 8-0 on the season. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Most Read

