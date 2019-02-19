Arizona Coyotes’ Niklas Hjalmarsson (4) and Edmonton Oilers’ Ty Rattie (8) battle for the puck during second period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Tuesday February 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Vinnie Hinostroza scores shootout winner as Coyotes defeat Oilers 3-2

Coyotes 3 Oilers 2 (SO)

EDMONTON — Vinnie Hinostroza scored the shootout winner, adding to a goal in regulation, as the Arizona Coyotes came away with a 3-2 victory on Tuesday over an Edmonton Oilers team missing star forward Connor McDavid with the flu.

Josh Archibald also scored for the Coyotes (27-28-5), who have won four of their last six games.

Adam Larsson and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins responded for the Oilers (24-29-6), who have lost five straight. Edmonton has only one win in its last 12 games overall, and just two wins in its last 14 games in Edmonton.

There was no scoring in the first period, with nine shots on Oilers starter Mikko Koskinen and eight on Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper.

Arizona broke the deadlock seven minutes into the second period when the Oilers failed to clear the zone, leading to a big rebound and a wide-open net for Archibald to deposit his eighth goal of the season into.

The shots through 40 minutes favoured the Coyotes 25-15.

Edmonton finally got on the board 3:27 into the third period on a point shot through traffic by Larsson, his third of the season. Leon Draisaitl picked up an assist for his 70th point of the season.

The Coyotes moved back in front midway through the third as Hinostroza was left alone in front to shovel in a rebound on the backhand for his 10th.

The Oilers had consistent pressure late in the game and were able to tie the contest up again. With their goalie pulled, Nugent-Hopkins battled at the side of the net to slip in his 19th of the season with just 11 seconds remaining.

Edmonton outshot Arizona 7-2 in overtime, but couldn’t prevent the shootout.

Both teams are back in action on Thursday night as the Coyotes are in Vancouver to play the Canucks and the Oilers host the New York Islanders.

Notes: It was the third of four meetings between the two teams this season. Both teams came into the game with wins in the other team’s building. The Oilers and Coyotes are tied for the worst record at home this season with a .446 win percentage. … Defenceman Andrej Sekera made his season debut for the Oilers after rupturing his Achilles tendon during an off-season workout.

Previous story
Suzanne Birt, Casey Scheidegger lead the way in Pool B at Scotties
Next story
Americans score five third-period goals, bury Rebels 6-3

Just Posted

Alberta investing $3.7B to move oil by rail, leasing cars

EDMONTON — The Alberta government says it’s investing $3.7 billion to move… Continue reading

Red Deer College introduces safety app

Safe RDC provides reliabilty and speed

Alberta farmers await Saskatchewan court decision on carbon tax

Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association applaud Saskatchewan government

Halifax fire claims seven Syrian refugee children: ‘Our entire municipality is heartbroken’

HALIFAX — Seven children, all members of a Syrian refugee family, died… Continue reading

Pro-pipeline protest convoy reaches Ottawa after rolling across country

OTTAWA — A convoy of angry Albertans and other westerners rolled up… Continue reading

Historic win for Team Nunavut at Canada Winter Games

Four years in the making boiled down to a collection of firsts… Continue reading

Millennial Money: Make your funds move at the speed of life

Change is constant — especially when you’re young. Chances are you’ll cycle… Continue reading

TSB says improved tankers involved in Manitoba derailment that spilled crude

ST. LAZARE, Man. — Federal investigators say CN rail cars that spilled… Continue reading

Vancouver duo faced health scare while making Oscar-nominated ‘Animal Behaviour’

TORONTO — Husband-and-wife filmmakers Alison Snowden and David Fine had almost finished… Continue reading

Canadian Eugenie Bouchard drops second-round match against Simona Halep

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard is out of the… Continue reading

Chanel: Iconic couturier Karl Lagerfeld dies in Paris

PARIS — Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel’s iconic couturier whose designs had an unprecedented… Continue reading

Canadian women beat US 2-0 to win inaugural Rivalry Series

DETROIT — The inaugural Rivalry Series was created to give Canada and… Continue reading

Don Cherry blasts Hurricanes as ‘jerks’; team responds with his words on T-shirt

TORONTO — Don Cherry’s latest rant about the Carolina Hurricanes and their… Continue reading

Country star Miranda Lambert reveals secret marriage

NASHVILLE — Country star Miranda Lambert celebrated Valentine’s Day weekend with the… Continue reading

Most Read