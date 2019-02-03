Vipers earn comeback win over Stettler Lightning

The Red Deer Vipers battled to a win in Heritage Junior B Hockey League play.

They needed a shootout to earn a 4-3 victory at home over the Stettler Lightning.

Red Deer trailed 2-1 after 40 minutes but quickly tied the game 97 seconds into the third period on a Keaton Sawicki goal. Nicholas Scott, with his second goal of the game, pulled Red Deer ahead with a tally at 6:06. With only 10 seconds left in regulation, Ethan Rost buried for Stettler to tie the game at three.

Vipers Vs @Stett_Lightning Feb 2 2019 Game Highlightshttps://t.co/YyoRk29WwP — Red Deer Vipers (@RedDeerVipers) February 3, 2019

Nothing was solved in overtime and Justin Paarup scored the only shootout goal to pick up the victory for the Vipers. Red Deer goalie Justin Anderson stopped all three shooters in the shootout and made 20 of 22 saves to earn the win.

The Vipers play a big Central Alberta rivalry matchup against the Blackfalds Wranglers on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., in Blackfalds.