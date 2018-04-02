Vipers earn silver at Hockey Alberta Junior B Provincials

The Red Deer Vipers ran into their toughest test of the entire 2017-2018 season in the Hockey Alberta Junior B Provincials gold medal game on Sunday.

After cruising through round robin and the semifinal undefeated in Fort St. John, B.C., the Vipers dropped the provincial final 5-1 to the Wainwright Bisons Sunday and settled for silver.

“The weekend was great, when you get to provincials it’s always a battle. It’s really tough. Every team there thinks they have a good chance of winning it,” said Vipers head coach JD Morrical Monday.

“For us to get where we got we were really happy. It sucks when you lose the last game of the season but our guys played hard and they fought and we got as much out of it as we possibly could have.”

Morrical added his team’s depth was tested in the final, but they just ran out of gas in the third period.

“To get out of our league is really challenging and it takes everything you’ve got. We were really beat up and we had a lot of injuries. We knew Wainwright was going to be really good. It really came down to they were just a little bit deeper of a team than we were,” he said.

Wainwright opened the scoring with two goals in the first period of the gold medal game, but the Vipers battled back with a power play marker from Mack Differenz. The Bisons added to the lead late in the first with a power-play goal of their own and chipped in two more goals in the final frame.

Vipers goalie Cole Sears made 43 saves in the game.

Final ~ The Vipers come away as #HAProvincials Silver Medalists as they drop the Championship Final to the Wainwright Bisons by a 5-1 score. #RDvsWAIN On behalf of the entire Vipers' organization, we would like to say thank you to everyone for making this season a memorable one! — Red Deer Vipers (@RedDeerVipers) April 1, 2018

The Vipers opened the tournament with a 4-1 win over the Calgary Royals Gold and then they defeated the Peace River Navigators 5-4 in Game 2. In the semifinal Saturday, Red Deer knocked off the Beverly Warriors 6-2.

Red Deer forwards’ Aidan Wilson and Logan Linnell tied for the tournament lead with nine points.

Overall, Morrical was proud of the effort from his team all season long, including the 11 veteran players that knew from day one the goal was to have a strong showing at provincials.

“They bought in early. So we worked on some different stuff and we could coach them differently. It was a tight-knit group, they played for each other and nobody wanted to be out of the lineup,” Morrical said.

“It was fantastic. We were a really tough team to play against and I can say 100 per cent the only team for the full season better than us was Wainwright. They would have been tough to beat.”



