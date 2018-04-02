Vipers earn silver at Hockey Alberta Junior B Provincials

The Red Deer Vipers ran into their toughest test of the entire 2017-2018 season in the Hockey Alberta Junior B Provincials gold medal game on Sunday.

After cruising through round robin and the semifinal undefeated in Fort St. John, B.C., the Vipers dropped the provincial final 5-1 to the Wainwright Bisons Sunday and settled for silver.

“The weekend was great, when you get to provincials it’s always a battle. It’s really tough. Every team there thinks they have a good chance of winning it,” said Vipers head coach JD Morrical Monday.

“For us to get where we got we were really happy. It sucks when you lose the last game of the season but our guys played hard and they fought and we got as much out of it as we possibly could have.”

Morrical added his team’s depth was tested in the final, but they just ran out of gas in the third period.

“To get out of our league is really challenging and it takes everything you’ve got. We were really beat up and we had a lot of injuries. We knew Wainwright was going to be really good. It really came down to they were just a little bit deeper of a team than we were,” he said.

Wainwright opened the scoring with two goals in the first period of the gold medal game, but the Vipers battled back with a power play marker from Mack Differenz. The Bisons added to the lead late in the first with a power-play goal of their own and chipped in two more goals in the final frame.

Vipers goalie Cole Sears made 43 saves in the game.

The Vipers opened the tournament with a 4-1 win over the Calgary Royals Gold and then they defeated the Peace River Navigators 5-4 in Game 2. In the semifinal Saturday, Red Deer knocked off the Beverly Warriors 6-2.

Red Deer forwards’ Aidan Wilson and Logan Linnell tied for the tournament lead with nine points.

Overall, Morrical was proud of the effort from his team all season long, including the 11 veteran players that knew from day one the goal was to have a strong showing at provincials.

“They bought in early. So we worked on some different stuff and we could coach them differently. It was a tight-knit group, they played for each other and nobody wanted to be out of the lineup,” Morrical said.

“It was fantastic. We were a really tough team to play against and I can say 100 per cent the only team for the full season better than us was Wainwright. They would have been tough to beat.”


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Former rugby sevens captain Jen Kish to miss Commonwealth Games through injury
Next story
Not just 3s: defence, rebounding help Villanova win title

Just Posted

Cardston outfitter trial ends

Final submissions to judge set for June with decision to come later

Less restrictive portable, dynamic sign rules urged by Red Deer businesses

Sign bylaw passes, but administrators must reconsider spacing requirements

The next step in pushing for Red Deer hospital expansion is to talk to AHS, says Mayor Veer

Council is determined to keep the issue on the front burner

Francophone school will eventually be built in Red Deer’s Kentwood area

Catholic school district no longer locating future school there

Central Alberta woman helps owners reunite with their missing pooches

Sundre’s Kim Taylor helps dog owners

Rebels rollercoaster season holds hope for the future

Growth of youth movement fuels Red Deer Rebels future

WATCH: New venue coming to Westerner Park in Red Deer in February

Other plans include potential hotel at Westerner Park

2019 Canada Winter Games launches Medal Design Contest

Call out to Canadian artists

A visionary on and off the ice, Kevin Martin enters World Curling Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS — Not content to be one of the best curlers… Continue reading

This star is the farthest ever seen. It’s 9 billion light-years away

Astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope have found the farthest star ever… Continue reading

‘Fascinated and horrified’ scientists watched as a killer whale drowned another orca’s calf

When Jared Towers and two of his colleagues set out to observe… Continue reading

Video: Sparkly pizza, bagels and gravy: Nothing is safe from edible glitter’s reach

First things first: There is a difference between “edible” and “nontoxic” glitter.… Continue reading

In case you missed the ‘condom-snorting challenge’ – and didn’t know it’s a bad idea

Imagine uncoiling a condom and stuffing it up one side of your… Continue reading

Canadian light oil prices hit with same discounts afflicting oilsands prices

CALGARY — The same factors that have inflated the discount paid for… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month