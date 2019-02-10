Vipers end regular season on three-game win streak

Knock off Mountainview Colts 7-2 in regular season finale

The Red Deer Vipers might be streaking at just the right time.

They finished the Heritage Junior B Hockey League season with a 7-2 win over Mountainview Colts Saturday and outscored opponents 15-6 in a three-game win streak.

In the victory Saturday, the Colts led 2-1 after 20 minutes, with goals from Laine Rothenbusch and Josh Gette. Justin Paarup had the tally for Red Deer.

Cody Jackson tied the game just before the midway point of the second.

The third belonged to the Vipers, as they notched five unanswered goals. Connor Sullivan, Colby Chavez Leech, Nicholas Scott, Ryan Vandervlis and Braydn Adams scored to close out the contest. Brody Kalinowski and Sullivan each finished with three assists in the win, while Vandervlis added two.

Justin Anderson turned aside 31 shots in the win for Red Deer.

The Vipers finished the regular season second in the north division with a 29-8-1 record. They earned a first-round bye and await their second-round opponent.

Previous story
Hagel sets new franchise assists mark, Rebels fall 2-1 to Moose Jaw
Next story
Queens hockey edge Griffins, Kings fall to SAIT

Just Posted

Alberta Party’s Mandel, barred from running, says staffer missed key deadline

EDMONTON — Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel, disqualified from running in the… Continue reading

Scheer demands PM let Wilson-Raybould talk about SNC-Lavalin discussions

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is writing to Prime Minister Justin… Continue reading

Saskatchewan, Ottawa carbon tax case ‘monumental’ for Constitution: expert

REGINA — Legal experts, government officials and industry leaders will all watch… Continue reading

2019 Canada Winter Games opening ceremony will be about ‘creating moments’

The ceremony is Feb. 15 at the Centrium in Red Deer

Red Deer crime stats show sexual assaults up, but total property, persons crimes down

Red Deer has seen decreases in total property and persons crime, but… Continue reading

WATCH: Meeting animals at Little Ray’s Wildlife Festival in Red Deer

Red Deer families met reptiles, birds and even a sloth this weekend.… Continue reading

French yellow vest anti-govt protests turn violent in Paris

PARIS — A French yellow vest protester’s hand was ripped apart Saturday… Continue reading

May urges UK lawmakers: Give me more time to get Brexit deal

LONDON — With Brexit just 47 days away, the British government is… Continue reading

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar expected to join 2020 Dem race

MINNEAPOLIS — Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota is set to join… Continue reading

Scientists hope DNA in water could be way to save rare fish

PORTLAND, Maine — Scientists in Maine are using DNA to try to… Continue reading

‘Not ready for prime time’: Montreal rejects body cameras for police officers

MONTREAL — As police forces across Canada weigh the merits of equipping… Continue reading

Clock ticking as Air Force looks to stop hemorrhaging experienced pilots

OTTAWA — A shortage of experienced pilots is forcing the Royal Canadian… Continue reading

‘Strategic messaging’: Russian fighters in Arctic spark debate on Canada’s place

Recent Russian moves in the Arctic have renewed debate over that country’s… Continue reading

No winning ticket for Friday night’s $10 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $10 million jackpot… Continue reading

Most Read