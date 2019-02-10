Vipers end regular season on three-game win streak

The Red Deer Vipers might be streaking at just the right time.

They finished the Heritage Junior B Hockey League season with a 7-2 win over Mountainview Colts Saturday and outscored opponents 15-6 in a three-game win streak.

In the victory Saturday, the Colts led 2-1 after 20 minutes, with goals from Laine Rothenbusch and Josh Gette. Justin Paarup had the tally for Red Deer.

Cody Jackson tied the game just before the midway point of the second.

The third belonged to the Vipers, as they notched five unanswered goals. Connor Sullivan, Colby Chavez Leech, Nicholas Scott, Ryan Vandervlis and Braydn Adams scored to close out the contest. Brody Kalinowski and Sullivan each finished with three assists in the win, while Vandervlis added two.

Justin Anderson turned aside 31 shots in the win for Red Deer.

The Vipers finished the regular season second in the north division with a 29-8-1 record. They earned a first-round bye and await their second-round opponent.