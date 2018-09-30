Vipers fall at home

The Red Deer Vipers dropped their second game of the Heritage Junior B Hockey League season Saturday.

After going 1-1 on the opening week, the Vipers fell 6-4 against the Strathmore Wheatland Kings at Servus Arena.

Strathmore opened the scoring with a pair of goals in the opening 11 minutes before Cody Jackson notched a tally for the Vipers.

Red Deer tied the game on the power play early in the second on a goal from Austin Throne, but the Kings regained the lead just under five minutes later. Tyrees Goodrunning tied the game at three on the power play for Red Deer with 58 seconds left in the period.

Goodrunning added another power play goal in the third, but the Kings scored three times, including an empty-net goal to clinch the win. Veteran Vipers forward Mack Differez had two assists in the loss.

Justin Travis stopped 25 shots in the Red Deer net.


