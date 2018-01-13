Vipers pick up first win at the new Servus Arena

On the opening night of the Servus Arena, the Red Deer Vipers gave the hometown fans a whole lot to cheer about.

The Vipers cruised past the Three Hills Thrashers 8-1 in Heritage Junior B Hockey League play.

Mack Differenz had a huge game for the Vipers with a goal and three assists while both Aidan Wilson and Logan Linnell scored twice in the victory.

Dalton Angeltvedt, Declan Johnston and Tristyn Zarubiak also scored for Red Deer.

Goalie Cole Sears turned aside 11 shots in the win and the Vipers fired 67 on Thrashers goalie Klay Munro.



