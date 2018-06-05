Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are among the retired all-star athletes joining a thank you tour. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Virtue, Moir, Chan, Stojko hit the road for cross-Canada ‘thank you’ tour with a stop in Red Deer

Virtue and Moir in Red Deer on October 18

TORONTO — Ice skating darlings Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are among the retired all-star athletes hitting the road for a thank you tour.

The veteran Olympic champions will be joined by fellow pairs skaters Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, as well as skaters Patrick Chan, Kaetlyn Osmond and Elvis Stojko.

The duo will be in Red Deer at Westener Park on October 18. Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday through TicketsAlberta.com or thethankyoutour.ca

The coast-to-coast showcase begins Oct. 5 in Abbotsford, B.C., and is set to hit 30 cities. It wraps up in St. John’s, N.L.

The tour follows Canada’s gold-medal team performance at the Pyeongyang Winter Games.

Virtue says in a release they want to visit cities that don’t ordinarily get skating productions because they know how important grassroots programs are in small towns.

Previous story
Canadian, international athletes mobilize at anti-doping forum in Calgary

Just Posted

Lacombe man facing child porn charges

Airdrie RCMP alerted that a man was sending sexually explicit messages to a 15-year-old girl

Only a few of Guatemala volcano’s dead have been identified

EL RODEO, Guatemala — People of the villages skirting Guatemala’s Volcano of… Continue reading

Feds agree to six-month deadline extension for embattled MMIW inquiry

OTTAWA — The national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and… Continue reading

Trudeau to talk Trans Mountain pipeline with Indigenous leaders in B.C.

ROSEDALE, B.C. — The prime minister is expected to meet with Indigenous… Continue reading

Cats survive after Edmonton Humane Society forgets them in vehicle for 22 days

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Humane Society says it has adopted new procedures… Continue reading

Video: Red Deer Royals host Marching Showband Classic 2018

The Central Alberta marching show band unveiled their 2018 field show Sunday

Canadian, international athletes mobilize at anti-doping forum in Calgary

CALGARY — Beckie Scott opened the World Anti-Doping Agency’s Global Athletes Forum… Continue reading

Virtue, Moir, Chan, Stojko hit the road for cross-Canada ‘thank you’ tour with a stop in Red Deer

Virtue and Moir in Red Deer on October 18

Oprah Winfrey picks prison memoir for her book club

NEW YORK — Anthony Ray Hinton, wrongly imprisoned for nearly 30 years,… Continue reading

Brown and Henry finally on the big screen together in ‘Hotel Artemis’

TORONTO — Ever since they met 11 years ago, Sterling K. Brown… Continue reading

Retailer Hudson’s Bay Co. posts $400M Q1 loss, revenue totals $3.09B

TORONTO — Hudson’s Bay Co. posted a loss of $400 million in… Continue reading

AP Exclusive: Tribe welcomes artifacts from British Museum

GRAND RONDE, Ore. — Tribal artifacts hidden away in the archives of… Continue reading

Capitals down Golden Knights to grab 3-1 lead in Stanley Cup final

Capitals 6 Golden Knights 2 (Washington leads series 3-1) WASHINGTON — T.J.… Continue reading

Trans Mountain protests continue, environment minister says it’s time to move on

VANCOUVER — As opponents of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion protested across… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month