Voracek puts Flyers ahead, defence shines in win over Devils

PHILADELPHIA — Jake Voracek had a goal and had two assists, and the Philadelphia Flyers finally played some solid defence in a 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

Voracek, who was demoted from the Flyers’ top line, took a loose puck at centre ice and kept it himself on a 2-on-1 breakaway, beating Keith Kinkaid for his third goal of the season to put the Flyers ahead 3-2 with 3:10 remaining.

Travis Konecny and Nolan Patrick also scored, and Scott Laughton and Wayne Simmonds added empty-net goals for the Flyers, who limited the Devils to just 21 shots. Philadelphia had allowed four goals or more in five of its first seven games.

Brian Elliott, who was pulled after giving up four goals to the Florida Panthers last Tuesday, bounced back to make 19 saves and earn his second win of the season.

Damon Severson and Brian Boyle scored for the Devils, who have lost two straight games after winning their first four. Kinkaid made 16 saves.

Voracek stripped Will Butcher and made a cross-ice pass to Patrick for a tap-in goal that put the Flyers ahead 2-1 with about a minute left in the second period. Voracek added his second assist on Laughton’s empty-netter.

Konecny scored the Flyers’ first goal with a wrist shot from the right circle on a power play, his second of the season after going without a goal in his first six games. It was the first goal this season from Philadelphia’s second power-play unit.

Simmonds’ goal was his sixth of the season.

Severson put the Devils ahead just over four minutes into the game.

Boyle tied it for New Jersey with a power-play goal early in the third period. Flyers coach Dave Hakstol challenged the goal, citing goaltender interference, and although Kyle Palmieri’s skate was in the crease and made contact with Elliott’s stick, replay officials ruled the contact was incidental and let the goal stand.

NOTES: The Devils have scored at least one power-play goal in each of their six games. … This was the Devils’ first true road game of the season, although they played their season opener in Sweden against the Edmonton Oilers. … Hakstol juggled his defensive pairings in-game, breaking up his top pairing of Ivan Provorov and Shayne Gostisbehere for the first time in nearly a year. The Flyers entered play Saturday with the second-most goals allowed in the NHL. … Patrick returned to the Flyers’ lineup after missing three games with an upper-body injury, replacing Corban Knight, who played in his first NHL game last Thursday.

UP NEXT

Devils: Get four days off before hosting the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

Flyers: Host the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. The Flyers lost 5-2 on their lone visit to Denver earlier this month.

Previous story
Dodgers’ Machado whiffs on chance to silence Game 6 boos
Next story
Ronaldo scores but Juventus’ perfect start ended by Genoa

Just Posted

Make-A-Wish grants to Star Wars loving teen’s wish

Make-A-Wish granted Anakin Suerink’s wish in Red Deer Saturday afternoon

Person airlifted to hospital after collision near Innisfail

One person was airlifted to hospital after a serious collision west of… Continue reading

Slipping math marks — a complex problem for Red Deer school districts

Educators looking at ways to boost numeracy

Sunny weather improves farmers’ prospects

A harvester kicking up dust. It’s a picture that will bring a… Continue reading

Rural transit pilot project being considered

Penhold, Innisfail and Red Deer County councils to decide whether to go ahead with project

‘Stupid’ law preventing Canada’s re-engagement with Iran: retired envoy

OTTAWA — The real reason the Liberal government hasn’t been able to… Continue reading

Voters head to polls for BC municipal elections today

VANCOUVER — Voters in British Columbia will head to the polls today… Continue reading

Former Ontario Tory leader Patrick Brown attempts political comeback in Brampton

TORONTO — Patrick Brown is down, but he may not be out… Continue reading

All sharks tagged in N.S. expedition can now be tracked on Ocearch website

HALIFAX — All six of the sharks tagged in Nova Scotian waters… Continue reading

Memorial service for former PQ minister Lise Payette today in Montreal

MONTREAL — Mourners will gather to remember former Parti Quebecois cabinet minister… Continue reading

Immunotherapy scores a first win against some breast cancers

For the first time, one of the new immunotherapy drugs has shown… Continue reading

‘Mom I’m in trouble:’ Canadian, Brit face 10 years in jail for alleged graffiti

GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. — The mother of a Canadian who was arrested… Continue reading

Coyote on the prowl near Penhold

This coyote was out on the prowl in a field just west… Continue reading

Most Read