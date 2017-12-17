Wakefield scores OT winner for Canadian women’s hockey team in 2-1 win over U.S.

EDMONTON — Jennifer Wakefield scored the overtime winner for the Canadian women’s hockey team in a 2-1 win over United States on Sunday.

Wakefield scored with 27 seconds remaining in overtime. The goal was reviewed and allowed to stand.

Marie-Philip Poulin also scored for the hosts at Rogers Place. Shannon Szabados made 34 saves for the win in her hometown.

Hilary Knight replied for the Americans with Maddie Rooney stopping 24 shots in the loss.

It was the final game of a six-game exhibition series between the archrivals as they prepare for February’s Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Canada finished the series 5-1.

The Canadian Press