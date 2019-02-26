WATCH: Waskasoo pins selling out fast at 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer

The Pin People owner Barry Taman (right) at his booth selling the 2019 Canada Winter Games pins at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre in Red Deer. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

There’s a bit of pin-demonium at the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

Those who can’t get enough of Waskasoo the mascot, Waskasoo stuffie may also be after the pins with the deer on it.

The mascot pins at the Gary W. Harris at The Pin People booth has been in demand and selling out fast. The company based in Regina is the official designer of the Games pins.

Owner Barry Taman said the 2019 Canada Winter Games has been his eighth consecutive Games – that’s counting summer and winter games.

“Waskasoo has been a great mascot (at these games) – so any pin designed with Waskasoo on it seems to be a hot pin out there – it’s probably the number one pin.”

Pin collecting and trading has been big at the Games, said Taman, adding the tradition goes back to the Olympics.

Next to The Pin People, a Central Albertan had setup his trading table last week. Bill Reay, a Bashaw-area pin trader had people coming up to him and trading some of their collection.

Reay said you can trade pins anywhere, but he decided to setup a table to make it official.

The Central Albertan has been collecting pins for 30 years.

When asked what was hot at his table, he said all those pins are at home which he wouldn’t trade, with a chuckle.

Rory Bowerin, a Moose Jaw, Sask., resident and a service technician for the Games stopped by at the trader’s table last week. He said he has about 45 pins and most of them are from the 2019 Games.

“It gets us talking to people and meet people from all over Canada,” said Bowerin.

Taman agreed, adding the pins are a big part of the social part of the games. People find it’s a great way to interact with anyone – be it volunteers or athletes.

Pins business has been booming at these Games, Taman said, who has been in the industry for more than 15 years.

There is a variety of Games pins on sale from including all the sports pins like ringette, hockey and speed skating, among many others.



