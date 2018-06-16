WATCH: Central Alberta High School Soccer League champs crowned

Lindsay Thurber girls’ team and Notre Dame boys’ team won Saturday at Edgar Park Field in Red Deer

Lindsay Thurber Raiders captain Emily Richard (left) battles races Notre Dame’s Tyler Vercaigne to the bouncing ball during Saturday’s Central Alberta High School Soccer League championship game at Edgar Athletic Park in Red Deer. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Two Central Alberta high schools were crowned soccer champions this weekend.

The Lindsay Thurber Raiders girls’ team and Notre Dame Cougars boys’ team were named Central Alberta High School Soccer League champions at Edgar Park Field in Red Deer Saturday.

The Raiders beat the Notre Dame Cougars 5-1 in the girls’ final.

Emily Richard, Raiders captain, led her team to an undefeated season.

“It was a great season and we improved a lot,” she said.

The 18-year-old Grade 12 student has been a part of three Lindsay Thurber championship teams; 2015, 2016 and this year.

“It was a tough one to lose last season. We wanted the redemption for last year, so that just kind of drove us forward,” she said.

Richard said her team showed a lot of heart and hustle in the championship game.

“I think we wanted it more than they did,” said Richard. “We didn’t have very many subs, but we kept pushing until the end and pulled through.”

The game was tied at one at halftime, but Richard said she never worried about her team losing.

“We missed a lot of shots in the first half. We had a lot of opportunities, but weren’t finishing. We knew we just needed to keep shooting,” she said.

Two penalty kick goals from Santiago Bolaños lifted the Notre Dame Cougars boys’ soccer team 2-1 over the defending champion Central Alberta Christian High School Knights.

Gaelan Lavery, Cougars head coach, said it was a hard-fought victory for his team.

“I’m just glad we were able to come out and win today,” he said. “The boys have worked hard and it’s paid off.”

Like the girls’ championship match, the boys’ game was tied 1-1 at halftime. Late in the second half, Bolaños earned his second penalty kick of the game and made no mistake.

“We had a lot of chances through the game, especially in the last 10 minutes or so,” he said. “When (Bolaños) scored it took a big weight off our shoulders.”

After losing to the Knights in lat year’s finals, Lavery said the team’s goal was to make it back to the championship game this year.



The Notre Dame Cougars Kieran Johnston takes a drink of water from the trophy as his team looks on following a 2-1 championship game victory over the Central Alberta Christian High School Knights Saturday at Edgar Athletic Park in Red Deer. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)