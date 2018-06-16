Lindsay Thurber Raiders captain Emily Richard (left) battles races Notre Dame’s Tyler Vercaigne to the bouncing ball during Saturday’s Central Alberta High School Soccer League championship game at Edgar Athletic Park in Red Deer. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

WATCH: Central Alberta High School Soccer League champs crowned

Lindsay Thurber girls’ team and Notre Dame boys’ team won Saturday at Edgar Park Field in Red Deer

Two Central Alberta high schools were crowned soccer champions this weekend.

The Lindsay Thurber Raiders girls’ team and Notre Dame Cougars boys’ team were named Central Alberta High School Soccer League champions at Edgar Park Field in Red Deer Saturday.

The Raiders beat the Notre Dame Cougars 5-1 in the girls’ final.

Emily Richard, Raiders captain, led her team to an undefeated season.

“It was a great season and we improved a lot,” she said.

The 18-year-old Grade 12 student has been a part of three Lindsay Thurber championship teams; 2015, 2016 and this year.

“It was a tough one to lose last season. We wanted the redemption for last year, so that just kind of drove us forward,” she said.

Richard said her team showed a lot of heart and hustle in the championship game.

“I think we wanted it more than they did,” said Richard. “We didn’t have very many subs, but we kept pushing until the end and pulled through.”

The game was tied at one at halftime, but Richard said she never worried about her team losing.

“We missed a lot of shots in the first half. We had a lot of opportunities, but weren’t finishing. We knew we just needed to keep shooting,” she said.

Two penalty kick goals from Santiago Bolaños lifted the Notre Dame Cougars boys’ soccer team 2-1 over the defending champion Central Alberta Christian High School Knights.

Gaelan Lavery, Cougars head coach, said it was a hard-fought victory for his team.

“I’m just glad we were able to come out and win today,” he said. “The boys have worked hard and it’s paid off.”

Like the girls’ championship match, the boys’ game was tied 1-1 at halftime. Late in the second half, Bolaños earned his second penalty kick of the game and made no mistake.

“We had a lot of chances through the game, especially in the last 10 minutes or so,” he said. “When (Bolaños) scored it took a big weight off our shoulders.”

After losing to the Knights in lat year’s finals, Lavery said the team’s goal was to make it back to the championship game this year.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The Notre Dame Cougars Kieran Johnston takes a drink of water from the trophy as his team looks on following a 2-1 championship game victory over the Central Alberta Christian High School Knights Saturday at Edgar Athletic Park in Red Deer. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Central Alberta Christian High School Knight Cody Baker and Notre Dame Cougar Alejandro Gonzalez battle for the ball during Saturday’s Central Alberta High School Soccer League championship game at Edgar Athletic Park in Red Deer. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Previous story
Red Deer Marlins meet challenges swimmers early in summer season

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer cadets conclude year of learning

After a year of hard work, Red Deer’s local Air and Army… Continue reading

Bowden Community Hall grand opening

The ribbon was cut for the new Central Alberta facility Saturday afternoon

WATCH: Red Deer shows its support to find a cure for ALS

It wasn’t the only charity walk happening at Bower Ponds this weekend,… Continue reading

‘It’s daunting:’ Family of paralyzed Broncos player preparing for next phase

AIRDRIE — The parents of a paralyzed Humboldt Broncos hockey player are… Continue reading

Tees man killed in crash near Clive

A 19-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle crash near Clive.… Continue reading

WATCH: Central Alberta High School Soccer League champs crowned

Lindsay Thurber girls’ team and Notre Dame boys’ team won Saturday at Edgar Park Field in Red Deer

Markham man charged in playground shooting that injured two young girls

TORONTO — A 21-year-old man from Markham, Ont., was charged with attempted… Continue reading

Investigators say DNA database can be goldmine for old cases

SALT LAKE CITY — A microscopic thread of DNA evidence in a… Continue reading

Raonic beats Pouille for place in Stuttgart Open final against Federer

STUTTGART, Germany — Milos Raonic beat defending champion Lucas Pouille 6-4, 7-6… Continue reading

Vows in the air: German couple married in tightrope wedding

BERLIN — A couple in eastern Germany have gotten married in a… Continue reading

James Corden talks about his London shows, Trump-era humour

LOS ANGELES — James Corden brings a gleeful buoyancy to his CBS… Continue reading

Catholic school district trustee joins race of UCP nomination in Red Deer-North

The field vying to represent the United Conservative Party in Red Deer-North… Continue reading

‘Gone for Canada Day:’ Protest camp taken down at Saskatchewan legislature

REGINA — A months-old camp on the Saskatchewan legislature lawn where people… Continue reading

Ontario will scrap cap and trade, challenge Ottawa’s carbon tax: Doug Ford

TORONTO — Doug Ford said Friday he will scrap Ontario’s cap-and-trade system… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month