WATCH: Central Alberta bouldering competition

Trailhead Climbing and Fitness in Red Deer County hosted a Boulder Competition Saturday, with all ages and skill levels competing. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Central Alberta athletes climbed their way to the top on Saturday.

Trailhead Climbing and Fitness in Red Deer County, just south of Red Deer, held its first Boulder Competition on Saturday.

Bouldering is a form of rock-climbing without the use of ropes or harnesses.

About 40 people competed in the youth, male and female categories. There was also a recreational climb before the competition.

“There are a lot of climbers in Red Deer who came out of the woodwork now that there’s somewhere to climb,” said Kurtis Paul, Trailhead Climbing and Fitness owner. “There’s also lots of people getting into the sport since there’s something here,” he said.

The climbing gym opened in October 2017. Paul said there has been strong support from the community.

“We’re really happy with what we’re doing and we hope more people with start to check out the sport,” said Paul.



