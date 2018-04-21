Trailhead Climbing and Fitness in Red Deer County hosted a Boulder Competition Saturday, with all ages and skill levels competing. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

WATCH: Central Alberta bouldering competition

Central Alberta athletes climbed their way to the top on Saturday.

Trailhead Climbing and Fitness in Red Deer County, just south of Red Deer, held its first Boulder Competition on Saturday.

Bouldering is a form of rock-climbing without the use of ropes or harnesses.

About 40 people competed in the youth, male and female categories. There was also a recreational climb before the competition.

“There are a lot of climbers in Red Deer who came out of the woodwork now that there’s somewhere to climb,” said Kurtis Paul, Trailhead Climbing and Fitness owner. “There’s also lots of people getting into the sport since there’s something here,” he said.

The climbing gym opened in October 2017. Paul said there has been strong support from the community.

“We’re really happy with what we’re doing and we hope more people with start to check out the sport,” said Paul.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Trailhead Climbing and Fitness in Red Deer County hosted a Boulder Competition Saturday, with all ages and skill levels competing. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Trailhead Climbing and Fitness in Red Deer County hosted a Boulder Competition Saturday, with all ages and skill levels competing. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Previous story
Wild split with GM Chuck Fletcher after playoff exit
Next story
Young, speedy Avalanche show promise before playoff exit

Just Posted

Update: Nine dead, 16 injured in van incident authorities call a horrific attack

TORONTO — Nine people died and 16 others were injured when a… Continue reading

Watch: Flood watch remains for Waskasoo Creek

Red Deer crews monitoring creek

Warm temperatures this week for Red Deer

23 C forecast for Saturday

Update: Van mounts sidewalk in Toronto, multiple people hit, arrest made

Nine dead, 16 injured say police

Feds to post deficits $8B bigger than expected over next two years: PBO report

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government is on track to run deficits nearly… Continue reading

Replay Red Deer April 22, 2018

Watch weekly news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Doctors must get better at diagnosing patients with darker skin: Dermatologists

TORONTO — About a month ago, a frustrated Emma Schmidt turned to… Continue reading

Loblaw Companies tax court trial over Barbadian banking subsidiary starts

TORONTO — A tax court trial involving Loblaw Companies Ltd. and allegations… Continue reading

As trial winds down, DA downplays Cosby travel records

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Prosecutors highlighted gaps in Bill Cosby’s travel records on… Continue reading

Summer Movie Preview: Hollywood roars back into action

LOS ANGELES — Summer starts early this year in Hollywood with the… Continue reading

5 things to know as William and Kate have 3rd child

LONDON — Like everything to do with Britain’s royal family, a mix… Continue reading

Plane not de-iced before crash near remote Saskatchewan community: safety board

FOND DU LAC, Sask. — Investigators say a plane that crashed near… Continue reading

Toys “R” US ends Canadian stores auction with Fairfax as the only bidder

TORONTO — Toys “R” Us Inc. will seek approval to sell its… Continue reading

Shania Twain to host Canadian Country Music Awards in Hamilton

TORONTO — Shania Twain has long been a darling of the Canadian… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month