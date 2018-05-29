Watch: Gong, Shimada win CASAA Singles’ Tennis titles

140 athletes from Central Alberta high schools take part in 38th annual CASAA Tennis Tournament

Amy Gong of Hunting Hills High School hits a return at the Central Alberta Schools Athletic Association Tennis Tournament at Red Deer Tennis Club on Tuesday afternoon. Gong won the women’s singles title at the event. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Despite a little bit of rain and some schedule tinkering, the Central Alberta Schools Athletic Association had its busiest tournament in recent memory Tuesday.

Close to 140 players from all four Red Deer high schools as well as Camrose, Stettler, Forestburg, Bashaw, and Lacombe played in the 38th annual edition of the CASAA Tennis Tournament at the Red Deer Tennis Club.

Amy Gong of Hunting Hills took home the women’s singles title with a 6-0 victory over teammate Eliane Barnard. Gong only lost one game en route to the win. Lindsay Thurber’s Jaiden Ferguson won bronze against Mimi Lange.

On the Men’s singles side, Gakushi Shimada of Notre Dame defeated teammate Joaquin Fernandez 6-3 to earn gold. Alex Dehod picked up bronze in a 6-3 victory against Andrew Lehman.

The women’s doubles final was an all Lindsay Thurber Raiders matchup and the duo of Hayley Lalor and Lauren Pasiuk earned the title in a 7-4 tiebreak win. They knocked off Jamie Lalor and Kira Weddell in the back-and-forth final.

Notre Dame’s Jade Bussard and Ali Greenshields of Notre Dame were bronze medalists after a 6-3 win against Elyssa Leedahl and Chenee Lehman.

Notre Dame’s Ty Moline and Liam Krause earned a men’s doubles gold medal 6-3 against Hunter Thudium and Evan Gringhuis of St. Joseph High School. Josh Zinger and Colby Phillips won bronze over Matt Wlasichuk and Colby Nemeth.

In mixed doubles’ play, Danielle Wilson and Andrew Cunningham of Lacombe were victorious 6-2 over Morgan Hunter and Chase Leslie of Hunting Hills. In the bronze medal match, Anna Judd and Reid Petrosenko beat out Jade Weber and Max Arnold.

The mixed doubles consolation winning pair was Wyatt Reefhuis and Sydney Simenson of Lindsay Thurber. Julia Cunningham and Nina Secretario of Lacombe picked up a consolation win on the women’s doubles side and Hunting Hills’ duo Geoff Neilsen and Luke Trpevski were winners on the men’s consolation side.

Jared Lower earned the men’s consolation win and Janell Agot of Notre Dame earned the women’s consolation title.

The CASAA Tennis Tournament represents the end of the high school tennis season.



