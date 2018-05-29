Amy Gong of Hunting Hills High School hits a return at the Central Alberta Schools Athletic Association Tennis Tournament at Red Deer Tennis Club on Tuesday afternoon. Gong won the women’s singles title at the event. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Watch: Gong, Shimada win CASAA Singles’ Tennis titles

140 athletes from Central Alberta high schools take part in 38th annual CASAA Tennis Tournament

Despite a little bit of rain and some schedule tinkering, the Central Alberta Schools Athletic Association had its busiest tournament in recent memory Tuesday.

Close to 140 players from all four Red Deer high schools as well as Camrose, Stettler, Forestburg, Bashaw, and Lacombe played in the 38th annual edition of the CASAA Tennis Tournament at the Red Deer Tennis Club.

Amy Gong of Hunting Hills took home the women’s singles title with a 6-0 victory over teammate Eliane Barnard. Gong only lost one game en route to the win. Lindsay Thurber’s Jaiden Ferguson won bronze against Mimi Lange.

On the Men’s singles side, Gakushi Shimada of Notre Dame defeated teammate Joaquin Fernandez 6-3 to earn gold. Alex Dehod picked up bronze in a 6-3 victory against Andrew Lehman.

The women’s doubles final was an all Lindsay Thurber Raiders matchup and the duo of Hayley Lalor and Lauren Pasiuk earned the title in a 7-4 tiebreak win. They knocked off Jamie Lalor and Kira Weddell in the back-and-forth final.

Notre Dame’s Jade Bussard and Ali Greenshields of Notre Dame were bronze medalists after a 6-3 win against Elyssa Leedahl and Chenee Lehman.

Notre Dame’s Ty Moline and Liam Krause earned a men’s doubles gold medal 6-3 against Hunter Thudium and Evan Gringhuis of St. Joseph High School. Josh Zinger and Colby Phillips won bronze over Matt Wlasichuk and Colby Nemeth.

In mixed doubles’ play, Danielle Wilson and Andrew Cunningham of Lacombe were victorious 6-2 over Morgan Hunter and Chase Leslie of Hunting Hills. In the bronze medal match, Anna Judd and Reid Petrosenko beat out Jade Weber and Max Arnold.

The mixed doubles consolation winning pair was Wyatt Reefhuis and Sydney Simenson of Lindsay Thurber. Julia Cunningham and Nina Secretario of Lacombe picked up a consolation win on the women’s doubles side and Hunting Hills’ duo Geoff Neilsen and Luke Trpevski were winners on the men’s consolation side.

Jared Lower earned the men’s consolation win and Janell Agot of Notre Dame earned the women’s consolation title.

The CASAA Tennis Tournament represents the end of the high school tennis season.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Golden Knights, Capitals looking to tighten things up in Game 2 of Cup final

Just Posted

WATCH: Sylvan Lake man finds success for table top game he created

Ryan Leininger designed Tiny Ninjas, now his creation is fully funded

Red Deer has highest fentanyl-related death rate in Alberta in 2018

Alberta Health report shows Red Deer has highest death rate based on population

WATCH: Suspicious package with “bomb inside” sent to Red Deer law firm

Heavy police presence in the downtown Tuesday afternoon

Watch: Purchase of Trans Mountain pipeline condemned

Red Deer MPs frustrated with sale

Planning to end homelessness in Red Deer — again

A decade later, it’s time to update the Plan to End Homelessness

Updated: Bentley residents rally to save postal service

Residents concerned Canada Post is moving parcel service to Lacombe

WATCH: Red Deer Catholic Grade 8 students take to the track and field

A total of 499 students from Grade 8 in the Red Deer… Continue reading

ATM stolen in Rimbey

RCMP searching for two suspects

Canadian Facebook whistle-blower: I did no voter targeting for Liberal entities

OTTAWA — The Canadian data expert whose allegations set off an international… Continue reading

Ten cases dropped due to delays in military justice system: auditor

OTTAWA — The federal auditor general fired a rocket at Canada’s military… Continue reading

Auditor general says ‘cultural’ shift needed to prevent another Phoenix

OTTAWA — The failed federal public service pay system was the result… Continue reading

Pipeline fight continues, federal decision does not reduce spill risk: Horgan

VICTORIA — The politician leading the charge against the expansion of the… Continue reading

One suspect in Mississauga, Ont., restaurant explosion may be female, police say

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — One of two suspects wanted in connection with an… Continue reading

Canadian Denis Shapovalov advances to second round at French Open

PARIS — Denis Shapovalov has advanced to the second round at the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month