The Tommy Gun’s Outdoor Winter Classic has become a staple event for young hockey players in Central Alberta over the years and Saturday, despite some frigid temperatures the games still went on. Eight teams split into two different divisions, dressed in jerseys that paid homage to famous hockey movies. Play continues Saturday night and goes all afternoon on Sunday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Watch: Hitting the ice at Tommy Gun’s Outdoor Winter Classic

Local hockey players got the thrill of a lifetime this weekend at the annual Tommy Gun’s Outdoor Winter Classic.

From Friday to Sunday, players participated in the annual midget outdoor tournament at the community rinks on Boyce Street.

Eight teams in total will play in the midget division and there is also a Summit Series for seven and eight-year-old players from Red Deer Minor Hockey.

Every year the tournament has a different theme for team jerseys. This year, all jerseys are based off hockey movies. Fans may recognize jerseys from films such as Slap Shot, The Mighty Ducks and Miracle.

The Red Deer Vipers will also host the first ever Heritage Junior B Hockey League outdoor game Saturday night at 9 p.m. They’ll take on the Mountainview Colts.

 

Previous story
WATCH: Regional ski races at Canyon Ski Resort
Next story
WATCH: Red Deer College Kings volleyball beats Lethbridge Kodiaks in four sets

Just Posted

Canada Winter Games bid opened floodgates of sports tourism in Red Deer

Red Deer is quickly becoming a destination for sports lovers. With a… Continue reading

In Photos: Family Literacy Day in Red Deer

École Camille J. Lerouge School in Red Deer celebrated Family Literacy Day… Continue reading

Most new City of Red Deer jobs in 2018 will be temporary

Canada Winter Games preparation is one of their tasks

Regional sewage line questioned

Lacombe County and Red Deer County question sewage commission’s business plan

Flu hospitalizations still climbing in Central Alberta

More Influenza B cases seen

WATCH: Regional ski races at Canyon Ski Resort

Skiers are racing downhill at Canyon Ski Resort this weekend. The Red… Continue reading

The 20 best places to visit in Canada for 2018: Go north — way north

Top travel writers from vacay.ca describe this year’s picks for Canadian travel

Simulation has Central Albertans experience poverty

An upcoming event will have Central Albertans experience the hardships of families… Continue reading

NAFTA talks ‘more positive’: Signs point to emerging back-and-forth negotiation

MONTREAL — The single biggest question looming over the current round of… Continue reading

The 20 best places to visit in Canada for 2018: Go north — way north

Top travel writers from vacay.ca describe this year’s picks for Canadian travel

Barry and Honey Sherman died in targeted double homicide: Police

The deaths of Toronto billionaire Barry Sherman and his wife Honey in… Continue reading

Man imprisoned for decades sues police, FBI after release

A Massachusetts man who spent more than three decades in prison for… Continue reading

Grammy-nominated Nova Scotian director on creating music videos with a social impact

Nova Scotian director Andy Hines still gets emotionally overwhelmed remembering the day… Continue reading

Musical Colonel: Reba McEntire to play KFC chain’s founder

The next Colonel Sanders is giving the character a little bit of… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month