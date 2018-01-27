Watch: Hitting the ice at Tommy Gun’s Outdoor Winter Classic

The Tommy Gun’s Outdoor Winter Classic has become a staple event for young hockey players in Central Alberta over the years and Saturday, despite some frigid temperatures the games still went on. Eight teams split into two different divisions, dressed in jerseys that paid homage to famous hockey movies. Play continues Saturday night and goes all afternoon on Sunday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Local hockey players got the thrill of a lifetime this weekend at the annual Tommy Gun’s Outdoor Winter Classic.

From Friday to Sunday, players participated in the annual midget outdoor tournament at the community rinks on Boyce Street.

Eight teams in total will play in the midget division and there is also a Summit Series for seven and eight-year-old players from Red Deer Minor Hockey.

Every year the tournament has a different theme for team jerseys. This year, all jerseys are based off hockey movies. Fans may recognize jerseys from films such as Slap Shot, The Mighty Ducks and Miracle.

The Red Deer Vipers will also host the first ever Heritage Junior B Hockey League outdoor game Saturday night at 9 p.m. They’ll take on the Mountainview Colts.