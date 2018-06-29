Watch: Local racers off to 2018 Canadian BMX Championships

Red Deer BMX Club members pose for a photo at their annual race day on June 28. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

About a dozen local BMX riders will be in the hunt for a national championship next week.

Racers from the Red Deer BMX Club are set to head to Drummondville, Que. for the 2018 Canadian BMX Championships and Canada Cup on June 7 and 8.

Last year, many of the club members battled for a title in Calgary at nationals and this time around Roy Meinders hopes to make it a gold medal finish.

“Hoping for an end-plate, it means you’re one of the top eight riders in the country,” said Meinders, 14.

“Would be pretty good because I’ve been going at it for five years and I always miss it by one or two places.”

He’ll be joined in Quebec by club member Blake Shepherd-Colberg, who finished first the in the 11-year-old expert male category at a provincial race in Edmonton earlier this summer. Shepherd-Colberg was a national champ last year and hopes for a repeat in 2018.

“Hard work and dedication, need to be calm in high-pressure situations,” he said about what it takes to win on the big stage.

“All these great riders from all around the country and you need to prove you can beat them.”

The BMX Club back home will also be a flurry of activity in the coming weeks, with a SuperCamp starting on Saturday and an Aurora Series race on July 13. On July 14 and 15, they will host another camp, then host a provincial race on July 21 and 22. For more information on the club, check out www.reddeerbmx.ca.



