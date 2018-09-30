WATCH: RDC Queens battle to 2-2 draw with Lakeland College Rustlers

RDC Queens third-year forward Emilee Kronbauer battles for a ball with Lakeland College Rustlers fullback Sterling Cannan on Sunday in a 2-2 draw at RDC. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The RDC Queens soccer team let a crucial two points slip away Sunday at home.

Playing the winless Lakeland College Rustlers on a frigid afternoon, the Queens were only able to earn a point in the 2-2 draw. They now sit second in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference South standings with a 5-1-1 record and 16 points.

“Terrible game. Anything we hoped and everything we talked about, it just didn’t work for us. I can’t blame the weather because they had the same weather,” said Queens head coach Esad Elkaz.

Before Sunday, the Queens had three straight shutout wins and only had one loss on the year to SAIT. Elkaz said the group might have overlooked the Rustlers on home turf.

“Abousltely, they came in overconfident because (Lakeland) hadn’t won any games yet,” he added.

“It’s not easy. You have to go on the field and start performing. If you don’t perform, that’s what happens. We just lost a point for no reason.”

Mikayla Fujimoto, a first-year midfielder from Red Deer helped the Queens jump out to a 1-0 lead early.

The Rustlers then tied the game in the 66th minute. It was the first goal RDC had allowed in 336 minutes.

In the 78th minute, Queens midfielder Kayla Yeo curled a shot in off a corner to earn back the advantage. But, in the 90th minute, disaster struck for the Queens.

Rustlers’ Brielle Wall tucked a shot in past Queens keeper Erin Gill and tied the game at two.

It was only the second time in seven games this season the Queens allowed a goal or more.

On Oct. 6, The Queens travel to Lakeland for a rematch with the Rustlers.



