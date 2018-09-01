Weller fulfills dream of signing with U of A Golden Bears Football

Jacob Weller (left) alongside University of Alberta Golden Bears head coach Chris Morris at École Secondarie Notre Dame High School on Saturday as Weller announced his commitment to the University of Alberta Golden Bears. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Jacob Weller remembers vividly not even enjoying football the first time around.

It took several years to foster his love of the game, but on Saturday he turned that passion into a dream come true.

The 17-year-old offensive lineman, who attends École Secondarie Notre Dame High School in Red Deer committed to play football at the University of Alberta for the Golden Bears next season.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for years. It’s been a lot of work. A lot of sweat and tears. Having this moment now, with all these people is pretty great. It’s everything I’ve ever wanted from this,” said Weller, surrounded by his family and friends on Saturday.

“I’m going on nine years of football now. Nine years I’ve been dreaming of playing university ball and in the beginning, I never really thought it was possible. It’s a dream come true.”

It all starts up front…Welcome to the family two time Team Alberta offensive lineman Jacob Weller from Notre Dame High School in Red Deer! Another elite offensive line prospect joins the Golden Bears family. pic.twitter.com/5AUdHcIFnq — Chris Morris (@UofAcoachmorris) September 1, 2018

The six-foot-five, 310-pound teen said he remembers well those early years on the football field. Through his parents’ encouragement, he didn’t give up on the sport, because it was the last one on the list. After trying hockey, soccer, baseball and a few others, football was the last chance.

“I still didn’t really like it that much. My parents forced me to play it so I would get out there and not just sit in the basement and play video games,” Weller said.

“It was four years honestly, not until that first year of bantam football that I really started to enjoy it. Second-year, I realized I was good enough and that I was able to do this. Did more camps and started working out… it was a long process, then I got way into it and was awesome.”

That long process including a meal plan to help him bulk up, summer trips to U of A football camps and eventually into a spot on Team Alberta for the summer games.

From there he cracked the Team Alberta U16 roster and for the last two years, he’s been on the U18 squad. His coach at the U18 level was Golden Bears head coach Chris Morris.

Morris explained that Weller was their first signing for next season and it was an easy decision. According to the Golden Bears bench boss, Weller is the best offensive lineman in the province and having him commit is a huge boost to the up-and-coming program.

“You always build from the lines out and we’ve been in the process of doing that for the last five years. This is just another big, big, piece for that. We’re excited to get him,” Morris said.

“He has the frame to develop into a professional offensive lineman. He has a nice edge to him and he plays hard and physical… he’s got a nice mix of size and athleticism. He’s got that nasty demeanor we really like. He’s got the whole package.”

Morris has coached Weller for the last several years at the Team Alberta level and that’s where the two first shared a connection. For the Red Deer native, that made it an easy decision to attend U of A.

As for the playing plan for Weller at the U of A, it is all up to how hard he works this season. Morris said he could easily see a situation where Weller gets on the roster as a freshman.

“We have a pretty good offensive line, but we lose three starters next year. He’s part of a wave of guys that we want to bring in within a year or two and expect him to be playing,” Morris said.

“You don’t bring a guy like that and expect him to sit for two or three years. A year maybe and then we’ll be expecting him to play. It’s possible he could squeeze on the roster his first year too.”

Weller plans to study education and said his focus in his final year of high school will be upgrading his marks and shedding a few pounds off his 310-pound frame.

I have to cut some weight. Focus on marks and grades. That’s about it,” he said.

“We’ve talked it over, we’ve got a good plan. It’s all worked out, just have to focus on school, lose some weight and get bigger and stronger.”



