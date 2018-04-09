The Hockey Central Panthers won their league championship in their inaugural season. (Facebook photo)

Hockey Central Panthers win league title in inaugural season

The Hockey Central Panthers were born out of a need and grew into champions over the course of this hockey season.

An upstart group with a common goal, the Panthers hoisted the Rural Edmonton Metro Hockey League title in late March after a 3-0 best-of-five championship series win over the St. Albert Royals.

Less than a year ago, the team was simply the dream of some dedicated hockey people in Central Alberta that didn’t want the development of 2002-born hockey players to be pushed aside.

In the absence of a second Minor Midget AAA team in Red Deer this season, many players in the outlying communities were left without a typical hockey home.

That change spurred the creation of the Panthers and players from Olds, Sylvan Lake, Eckville, Innisfail, Spruceview, Rimbey, Rocky Mountain House, Lacombe, Alix, and Blackfalds came together with a common goal.

“I think it reaffirms what our motivation was. To bring these kids together and have them develop, many of the parents and the kids believed to a man that their development was exponential this season,” said Panthers team director Blair Mack.

“One hundred percent buy-in. Everybody was happy, they wouldn’t have done anything different or played anywhere else. That’s all you can really expect.”

On the ice, it was the job of head coach Lane Moore to direct the talent. Moore said he expected from the get-go he’d be able to form a top-level, competitive team.

“I thought we put together a pretty good, balanced team of skill and size. When you’re trying to do that, the big thing as a coach is you’re trying to find that cohesion and the pieces you need to build a championship team,” said Moore.

“We seemed to have those come in. The kids bought in from day one about what this was. It was about development and giving them the opportunity to play at a competitive level.”

Not only was Moore sure he had the right pieces early on but as the season progressed, they lost just four times in 27 games.

While winning helped develop a strong bond, the group, many of which were minor hockey rivals growing up, needed to a do a lot of team building to turn into a championship calibre team.

“Having them come out and come together, we did a lot of little team things right away,” Moore said.

“They all came in with the mentality they were going to work hard because ultimately I wanted them to be better hockey players and success just came because they bought into that.”

The Panthers faced some adversity in the league playoff semifinal, after going up two games in the best-of-five series with the Edmonton Canadian Athletic Club. They lost the next two games but won in dominant fashion on home ice in the series finale.

“Game 5 we dug deep and it wasn’t close. Played really well and controlled the game. From that game on they realized,” Moore said.

In the final against St. Albert, Moore said his group just reached another level.

“Once we won that first one, you could just see the confidence build in them. They handled themselves really well. I was really proud of them,” he said.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
RDC Kings Hockey forward Nick Fountain recovering in hospital after emergency surgery
Next story
Kane to be U.S. captain, Blashill coach at world championships

Just Posted

‘It’s sad, sad times’ Central Alberta hockey community mourns with Humboldt

The Humboldt Broncos tragedy has rocked the Central Alberta hockey community and… Continue reading

A live show featuring top Red Deer performers

Underside Pattern, Kayla Williams are in Friday’s lineup at Bo’s

Calgary senator supports marijuana legalization

Senator Doug Black said legalizing marijuana will take billions out of hands of criminals

Fire destroys Mirror home

Donations sought for father and five-year-old daughter left homeless

Man accused in stabbing to go to trial next year

Linden Joseph Buffalo facing attempted murder charge in connection with August 2016 incident

Replay Red Deer: Olds hockey player OK after Humboldt Broncos bus crash, Westerner Park expanding

Watch weekly news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Suspicious death in Stettler

Stettler mayor says the incident is not common in tight-knit community

Pickleball: the little sport that could

BALTIMORE — When it’s wet and windy, they play at the Dancel… Continue reading

Mother heading to India to watch movie inspired by her son’s last Christmas

A Canadian mother will be heading to India to watch the premiere… Continue reading

‘We believed our authorities my son was dead,’ American dad recalls of ID mix-up

TORONTO — The brutal misidentification of two young hockey players involved in… Continue reading

Softwood lumber exports to U.S. fall 20% in March amid railway woes

OTTAWA — The federal government says softwood lumber shipments from British Columbia… Continue reading

WATCH: Let’s Talk: Crime and policing on Red Deerians’ minds

Crime and policing, safe injection sites and snow removal were on the… Continue reading

Slain reporter’s family says Syrian forces targeted her

WASHINGTON — New court documents allege Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces targeted… Continue reading

Softwood lumber exports to U.S. fall 20% in March amid railway woes

OTTAWA — The federal government says softwood lumber shipments from British Columbia… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month