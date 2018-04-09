Hockey Central Panthers win league title in inaugural season

The Hockey Central Panthers were born out of a need and grew into champions over the course of this hockey season.

An upstart group with a common goal, the Panthers hoisted the Rural Edmonton Metro Hockey League title in late March after a 3-0 best-of-five championship series win over the St. Albert Royals.

Less than a year ago, the team was simply the dream of some dedicated hockey people in Central Alberta that didn’t want the development of 2002-born hockey players to be pushed aside.

In the absence of a second Minor Midget AAA team in Red Deer this season, many players in the outlying communities were left without a typical hockey home.

That change spurred the creation of the Panthers and players from Olds, Sylvan Lake, Eckville, Innisfail, Spruceview, Rimbey, Rocky Mountain House, Lacombe, Alix, and Blackfalds came together with a common goal.

“I think it reaffirms what our motivation was. To bring these kids together and have them develop, many of the parents and the kids believed to a man that their development was exponential this season,” said Panthers team director Blair Mack.

“One hundred percent buy-in. Everybody was happy, they wouldn’t have done anything different or played anywhere else. That’s all you can really expect.”

On the ice, it was the job of head coach Lane Moore to direct the talent. Moore said he expected from the get-go he’d be able to form a top-level, competitive team.

“I thought we put together a pretty good, balanced team of skill and size. When you’re trying to do that, the big thing as a coach is you’re trying to find that cohesion and the pieces you need to build a championship team,” said Moore.

“We seemed to have those come in. The kids bought in from day one about what this was. It was about development and giving them the opportunity to play at a competitive level.”

Not only was Moore sure he had the right pieces early on but as the season progressed, they lost just four times in 27 games.

While winning helped develop a strong bond, the group, many of which were minor hockey rivals growing up, needed to a do a lot of team building to turn into a championship calibre team.

“Having them come out and come together, we did a lot of little team things right away,” Moore said.

“They all came in with the mentality they were going to work hard because ultimately I wanted them to be better hockey players and success just came because they bought into that.”

The Panthers faced some adversity in the league playoff semifinal, after going up two games in the best-of-five series with the Edmonton Canadian Athletic Club. They lost the next two games but won in dominant fashion on home ice in the series finale.

“Game 5 we dug deep and it wasn’t close. Played really well and controlled the game. From that game on they realized,” Moore said.

In the final against St. Albert, Moore said his group just reached another level.

“Once we won that first one, you could just see the confidence build in them. They handled themselves really well. I was really proud of them,” he said.



