Western Canadian Bowling Tour coming back to Heritage Lanes

The Western Canadian Bowling Tour will return to Red Deer for a pair of stops this year.

From May 10-13, some of the best five-pin bowlers in Western Canada will compete at Heritage Lanes in the Heritage Traditional Open.

Later this summer on Aug. 11, the final qualifiers for the Top 12 WCBT members will compete at the TOUR Championship also held at Heritage Lanes.

The stop in Red Deer in May is the fourth of the tour, after visits to Calgary, Sherwood Park, and Regina.

The WCBT is in the third season and combined all four events to form the tour where some of the best five-pin bowlers from across Canada and the U.S.A. compete and show off their small ball bowling skills.

Karie Kreutz was the champion at the 2017 event in Red Deer. Adam Weber current leads to point standings this season.

For more information on the tour, head to www.wcbtour.ca/



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter