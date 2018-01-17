Whistler role in potential Calgary Olympic bid would be welcome: IOC

An official with the International Olympic Committee says it would welcome a potential Calgary 2026 Olympic bid making use of facilities in Whistler, B.C., or elsewhere.

Olympic Games executive director Christophe Dubi says the organization encourages bidders to use existing facilities and it’s good news the option is being discussed.

In particular, the possibility of using the ski jump in Whistler from the 2010 Games has been floated as way to cut costs.

Dubi says the distance between Whistler and Calgary isn’t a problem and noted equestrian events were held in Hong Kong during the 2008 Beijing summer games.

An IOC delegation is in Calgary this week to tour facilities from the 1988 Olympics and meet with the city’s Olympic project team.

With few cities interested in holding the Olympic Games, the IOC has revamped the process to make both bidding and hosting Olympic Games cheaper and more sustainable.

Most Read

