WHL News and Notes

WHL Player of the Week

Red Deer Rebels defenceman Alexeyev was the WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Oct. 28. The Russian rearguard recorded eight points (5G, 3A) in four games. He was also plus-10 over that stretch.

The defender scored a pair of first period goals at even strength in a 3-1 win over the Calgary Hitmen. In a 4-1 loss to the Medicine Hat Tigers, he had a lone assist to extend his personal point streak to four games. He added a pair of primary assists to the leger in a 4-3 overtime win against the Saskatoon Blades on Friday, including one on the game-winning goal.

He closed out the week with a goal and two assists in a wild 8-5 win over the Kootenay Ice Sunday. He was the first star for his three-point effort and extended his point streak to six games. Alexeyev was drafted 31st overall by the Washington Capitals in last June’s NHL Draft. He is currently tied for first in WHL defencemen scoring with 20 points (7G, 13A).

WHL Goalie of the Week

Everett Silvertips netminder Dustin Wolf was the WHL Goalie of the Week for the week ending Oct. 28. The 2019 NHL Draft prospect had a 3-1 record on the week, stopping 93 of 97 shots and also earned his first shutout of the year.

His only loss of the week was a 27-save performance in a 3-0 loss against the Prince Albert Raiders. He was second start of the game.

The following night against the Saskatoon Blades, he picked up his first WHL shutout with 23 saves in a 3-0 win over the Saskatoon Blades.

Wolf then lead the Silvertips to a 2-1 overtime victory against the Moose Jaw Warriors and also defeated the Swift Current Broncs 4-1 with 22 saves.

The netminder is now 10-5-0-0 on the year 1.74 goals against average and 0.929 save percentage.

Where are they now?

Turner Elson turned a strong final WHL campaign in a free agent contract with the Calgary Flames in the summer of 2011. That season, he had 46 points in 56 games for the Rebels.

He returned to Red Deer for the following year and has his best WHL season with 57 points in 64 games. In 2013-14, the six-foot, 195-pound centre played 37 games with the Abbotsford Heat of the AHL and had two goals in 37 games. He spent the other half of the year with the Alaska Aces of the ECHL where he had 15 points in 18 games.

He added back-to-back 30 points seasons in the AHL in 2015 and 2016, and made his NHL debut on April 9, 2016. He had one assist in his only NHL game.

Elson is currently playing with the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL and has three points in eight games.

WHL Scholarships

The WHL announced this week that a total of 386 WHL graduate players were awarded scholarships for the fall semester of the 2018-19 academic year. That topped the mark of 364 set last season.

This season, WHL Clubs will contribute in excess of $2.6 million to WHL graduates using the WHL scholarship. Over the past decade, WHL Clubs have awarded almost 3,500 WHL Scholarships, representing a contribution in excess of $20 million by WHL ownership to WHL graduates.

A total of 24 players with ties to the Red Deer Rebels, including former captain Grayson Pawlenchuk, Matt Bellerive, Cole Chorney, Rylan Toth, Taz Burman, Brooks Maxwell, Austin Shmoorkoff, Austin Adamson, Colton Bobyk, Wyatt Johnson and Scott Feser are all using scholarships currently.



