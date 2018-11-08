WHL news and notes

WHL Goalie of the Week

Red Deer Rebels goalie Ethan Anders was named the WHL Goalie of the Week for the week ending Nov. 4. The Pilot Butte, Sask. native recorded a 34-save shutout in the Rebels only game of the weekend. Anders, a 2019 NHL draft eligible netminder stopped all 16 shots he faced in the third period against the Calgary Hitmen in a 1-0 win. It was just his second career WHL shutout. He was third star on the night for his efforts.

In 14 games this season, Anders has a 10-3-1-0 record, 2.85 GAA, 0.922 SV% and one shutout. The 6-foot-1, 171-pound goaltender ranks third in the league in victories and sixth in SV%.

Rebels big road trip

The Red Deer Rebels play a dreaded three-in-three road trip this weekend. They traveled nearly 1,200 kilometers by bus to Brandon overnight on Wednesday and will play the Wheat Kings on Friday. From Brandon, it’s a quick 433km, four-hour jaunt to Moose Jaw where they will face the Warriors Saturday night. Then another 200km to Swift Current for a Sunday contest against the Broncos, before the nearly 600km trip back home Sunday night. They’ll pack in close to 2,500km of travel, with almost 20 hours on a bus and 180 minutes of hockey.

On the bright side, the Rebels are the ninth best team in the CHL with an 11-4-1-0 record, good for third in the WHL. The Wheat Kings are sub .500 in their last 10 games, the Warriors have an uninspired 7-5-3-0 record and the Broncos have only won three times this season. Although a tough trip in terms of travel, some very winnable games for the Red Deer Rebels.

Where are they Now?

Landon Ferraro has traveled a long and winding road to the NHL. The Trail, B.C. native started his career in Red Deer when he was drafted by the Rebels second overall in the 2006 WHL Bantam Draft.

He had a strong junior career with the Red Deer Rebels, through 179 games in Red Deer, he had 15 points. He was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the second round, 32nd overall in the 2009 NHL Draft. He played his final WHL season with the Everett Silvertips. After three seasons with the Grand Rapids Griffins, Ferraro finally played his first NHL game on March 18, 2014. He scored his first NHL goal on April 11, 2015, against former Rebels netminder Cam Ward.

Last season, he played two NHL games with the Minnesota Wild, and this year he is playing with their AHL affiliate in Iowa. He has one goal in three games.

WHL Player of the Week

Portland Winterhawks forward Joachim Blichfeld was named the WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Nov. 4. The seventh-round pick of the San Jose Sharks picked up nine points (4G, 5A) in three Portland wins over the weekend.

In a dominant 7-3 win on Friday, Blichfeld scored once and added an assist. A day later, he again captured a goal and an assist, including the game-winning goal. He saved his best performance for the weekend finale. In a wild 8-6 win over the Spokane Chiefs, Blichfeld recorded two goals and added three assists. He was the WHL’s first star of the night for his effort. His standout weekend gave him 35 points in 17 games this season and his among the top point producers in the WHL.



