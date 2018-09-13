“Who are we?”: Oilers seek rebound from disappointing year to return to playoffs

EDMONTON — Head coach Todd McLellan, with his Edmonton Oilers coming off an embarrassing season, says the first order of training camp is demanding specific answers to one existential question.

“Who are we?” McLellan said Thursday as the Oilers opened training camp at Rogers Place with medicals and physical tests.

“Who do we want to be? And how do we get there?”

Are they the Oilers who came within one game of hockey’s final four two years ago? Or are they the group that got complacent last season, plummeted down the standings and missed the playoffs?

McLellan said there would be a meeting with players before they hit the ice Friday to get answers — and nobody gets a free pass.

“Even if you had a great year, who are you and what are you bringing to the table?” said McLellan.

“That has started with us as a (coaching staff) … but it has to get into the players’ minds: Which group do we want to be?”

The roster is essentially the same as general manager Peter Chiarelli, bumping up against the salary cap, nibbled around the edges in the off-season by signing veterans like Kyle Brodziak and Tobias Rieder to round out the bottom six forwards and fix the penalty kill.

Captain Connor McDavid, coming off a second consecutive NHL scoring championship (41 goals, 108 points), said the players can rebound.

“You saw Winnipeg do it,” said McDavid.

“They weren’t very good two years ago and last year you saw what they are able to do (make the final four).”

“We know where things went wrong (last year) and you’ve got to learn from that.”

Winger Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said, “It’s a pretty serious attitude right now. We’ve been skating together for a week and a half.

“We’ve been battling, and the scrimmages are high intensity and good pace.

“We can learn from last year. We need to or we’re not going to make that jump forward, and I think everyone has learned.”

The Oilers have multiple questions to answer in camp before they fly to Europe to open the regular season against the New Jersey Devils in Gothenburg, Sweden on Oct. 6.

Job one is fixing the special teams. The power play was dead last in the league and the penalty kill was 25th last year. New assistant coaches Glen Gulutzan, Trent Yawney and Manny Viveiros are being counted on to do that.

The defence struggled last year and fresh problems have since emerged. The Oilers’ top puck-moving D-man, Andrej Sekera, is out indefinitely with a torn Achilles tendon and Darnell Nurse is not in camp while he and the team try to agree on new contract.

McLellan said that means expectations are higher on first-line defencemen Oscar Klefbom and Adam Larsson along with veterans Matt Benning and Kris Russell.

The main story with the forward ranks is who will skate with McDavid. Those jobs have tended to be on a merry go round. Nugent-Hopkins and journeyman forward Ty Rattie played well with McDavid late last season and will be the top trio going into camp.

Other questions surround whether 31-year old goaltender Cam Talbot can shake off a subpar year (3.02 GAA, .908 save percentage) and return to his outstanding form of 2016-17. The Oilers have brought in Mikko Koskinen from the KHL to back him up.

Up front, will Jesse Puljujarvi have the much-anticipated breakout season? Will Kailer Yamamoto, who impressed coming out of junior last year, stick with a team that needs immediate help on the right wing?

Leon Draisaitl has shown he can be a dominant centre, but can he do it night in and night out? Who will step up to score on a team where McDavid was first last year with 108 points, and second was Draisaitl, 38 points back?

There’s also the question of whether the Sekera/Nurse issue will force the Oilers to keep top draft pick Evan Bouchard in the bigs? Bouchard is caught in the middle ground, considered too good to go back to junior but perhaps not ready for the NHL.

Then there’s big-ticket veteran winger Milan Lucic. At age 30, can he bounce back from a miserable season (10 goals, 34 points)?

Lucic says yes.

“I’m not thinking about last year at all. I’m just thinking about this year, playing my game and being myself,” he said.

Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press

Previous story
Be careful comparing 2010 cost to Calgary 2026: Vancouver CEO John Furlong
Next story
Red Deer Vipers set to push for third straight HJHL title

Just Posted

Fatal Spruce View fire not suspicious

RCMP said no evidence further investigation required in Sept. 2 fire that killed 83-year-old man

Volunteer firefighter drive launched

Firefighter volunteers would work under Red Deer County Fire Services

Rural homelessness initiative launched

Lacombe FCSS part of Alberta Homeless Estimation Project

WATCH: More reason to play at Red Deer schools

New playgrounds at St. Elizabeth Seton School and Gateway Christian School

Updated: RDC president Joel Ward to retire

Ward will stay on through the school year to help with transition to new president

Updated: RDC president Joel Ward to retire

Ward will stay on through the school year to help with transition to new president

It’s official: summer is over

With fall more than a week ago this qualifies as summer snow.… Continue reading

Olivia Munn thanks support from outside ‘Predator’ family

LOS ANGELES — Despite knowing she could be facing a big backlash,… Continue reading

Osaka: Serena says ‘proud’ of her on US Open trophy stand

NEW YORK — U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka told television host Ellen… Continue reading

TIFF films tackle big literary lies but how often are publishers actually duped?

TORONTO — You can’t believe everything you read: that’s the message behind… Continue reading

Olivia is now a tropical depression, more rain for Hawaii

HONOLULU — Heavy rain and winds from a tropical storm downed trees,… Continue reading

US judge delays grizzly bear hunts in Rockies 2 more weeks

BILLINGS, Mont. — A U.S. judge on Thursday delayed for two more… Continue reading

More Canadian university and college campuses going smoke-free: report

TORONTO — A growing number of university and college campuses across the… Continue reading

Strike at Canada Post could benefit black market, medical pot producer warns

OTTAWA — Canada’s largest licensed producer of medical marijuana says a work… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month