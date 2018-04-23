Wild split with GM Chuck Fletcher after playoff exit

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild have split with longtime general manager Chuck Fletcher after the team’s first-round playoff exit.

Wild owner Craig Leipold said Monday the team will not renew Fletcher’s contract.

Leipold said Fletcher and his staff “built a winning culture and a perennial playoff team,” but said he feels “it is time for a new approach aimed at delivering a Stanley Cup to the deserving fans of the State of Hockey.”

Fletcher was the Wild’s general manager for nine seasons.

The Wild have made six straight appearances in the playoffs. They were ousted in five games by Winnipeg this year.

While the team searches for a new general manager, Brent Flahr, senior vice-president of hockey operations, will serve as acting GM.

Previous story
Calgary Flames name Peters as replacement for fired head coach Gulutzan

Just Posted

Feds to post deficits $8B bigger than expected over next two years: PBO report

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government is on track to run deficits nearly… Continue reading

Kinder Morgan bungled pipeline public relations: poll

The survey suggests 58 per cent of Canadians believe the company is to blame for poor perceptions

Calgary Flames name Peters as replacement for fired head coach Gulutzan

The 53-year-old from Three Hills, Alta., resigned as head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes

The Latest: UK leader congratulates royals on birth of son

LONDON — The Latest on the royal baby birth: 1:50 p.m. British… Continue reading

G7 ministers agree to call Russia out on ‘malign’ behaviour, Johnson says

TORONTO — Ministers from the G7 countries have committed to taking Russia… Continue reading

Replay Red Deer April 22, 2018

Watch weekly news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

As trial winds down, DA downplays Cosby travel records

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Prosecutors highlighted gaps in Bill Cosby’s travel records on… Continue reading

Summer Movie Preview: Hollywood roars back into action

LOS ANGELES — Summer starts early this year in Hollywood with the… Continue reading

5 things to know as William and Kate have 3rd child

LONDON — Like everything to do with Britain’s royal family, a mix… Continue reading

Plane not de-iced before crash near remote Saskatchewan community: safety board

FOND DU LAC, Sask. — Investigators say a plane that crashed near… Continue reading

Toys “R” US ends Canadian stores auction with Fairfax as the only bidder

TORONTO — Toys “R” Us Inc. will seek approval to sell its… Continue reading

Shania Twain to host Canadian Country Music Awards in Hamilton

TORONTO — Shania Twain has long been a darling of the Canadian… Continue reading

Crosby, Penguins keep 3rd straight championship in sight

PHILADELPHIA — Sidney Crosby tormented the Flyers just as he has from… Continue reading

29-year-old chef dies after collapsing at London Marathon

London Marathon organizers say a 29-year-old man died after collapsing near the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month