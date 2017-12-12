Winnipeg Blue Bombers reward offensive lineman Stanley Bryant with two-year deal

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to a new two-year contract with acclaimed offensive lineman Stanley Bryant.

Bryant is coming off a career season in which he was named the league’s outstanding lineman and a CFL all-star.

He has started every game at left tackle since signing with Winnipeg in February 2015, boosting his consecutive games played streak to 65.

This season he anchored an offensive line that helped pave the way for league-leading rusher Andrew Harris.

Bryant said he told his agent after Grey Cup week he wanted to sign with the Bombers if the contract numbers worked.

“We’re up and coming so I feel I want to leave a legacy in Winnipeg,” he told a conference call from his home in Raleigh, N.C. “I feel like we have the team, we have the parts and the pieces to compete for a Grey Cup, get to a Grey Cup and win a Grey Cup.”

The Bombers have one starting offensive lineman who’s still a pending free agent in Travis Bond.

Bryant said the unit has improved every year he’s been with the club.

“We have great chemistry,” he said. “We always speak on a daily basis. Each and every day of the week, we’re always speaking to each other in an O-line group chat.

“We all have different personalities, which is a great thing, but when we get on that field we’re one heart beat and we all work together.”

Bombers general manager Kyle Walters calls Bryant an “exceptional talent.”

“He elevated his game a step further in 2017, and we’re excited to see even more from him moving forward,” Walters said in a release.

The nine-year CFL veteran spent his first five seasons in Calgary, winning a Grey Cup in 2014.