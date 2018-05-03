Winnipeg Jets forward Joel Armia returns to lineup for Game 4 against Nashville

WINNIPEG — Joel Armia says he will be in the lineup tonight when the Winnipeg Jets host the Nashville Predators in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series.

The winger hasn’t suited up since suffering an upper-body injury in the finale of Winnipeg’s five-game victory over the Minnesota Wild on April 20.

The Jets lead the Predators 2-1 in the series after picking up a dramatic 7-4 comeback win in Game 3.

“It’s been tough to watch the games,” Armia said following Winnipeg’s morning skate at Bell MTS Place. ”You get so nervous watching the games because you can’t do anything.

“I like what the team has been doing, playing great hockey, so it’s good.”

The 24-year-old Finn had 12 goals and 17 assists in 79 games this season before scoring once against Minnesota in the first round.

“Everybody wants to play and it’s tough when you’re not,” Armia added. ”I’m really excited.”

Jets head coach Paul Maurice is loathe to divulge his lineup choices, but if Armia does indeed draw in, rookie forward Jack Roslovic would appear to be the odd man out.

Winnipeg forward Mathieu Perreault, who was hurt in the opener against the Wild, is getting closer to a return from an upper-body injury, while Jets defenceman Dmitry Kulikov — out since March 8 with an upper-body injury of his own — has also been cleared for contact.

Game 5 of the series goes Saturday in Nashville.

