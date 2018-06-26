Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Streveler throws a pass during first half CFL football action against the Montreal Alouettes in Montreal, Friday, June 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

With big test against Ticats coming up, Bombers rookie QB Streveler staying humble

WINNIPEG — Chris Streveler doesn’t need public accolades to boost his confidence.

The rookie Blue Bombers quarterback was named one of the CFL’s top performers Tuesday for his role in Winnipeg’s 56-10 thumping of the Montreal Alouettes last Friday.

In only his second professional game and first victory, the University of South Dakota grad completed 22 of 28 pass attempts for 246 yards with three touchdowns. He tacked on 10 runs for 98 yards, including one for a touchdown.

“I get my confidence from my teammates around me,” Streveler said after Tuesday’s practice. “I have a lot of confidence in them and I hope that as we continue to grow that they can gain confidence in me.

“My confidence doesn’t come from any yards or statistics or player of the week (awards). It comes from working with my teammates and just growing with them.”

Streveler was voted second among the Top 3 performers. Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell was first and Hamilton Tiger-Cats pivot Jeremiah Masoli third.

“I don’t really look too much into accolades,” said Streveler, who leads the CFL in TD passes with six. “I know that’s probably not the answer you’re looking for, but it’s about the team.

“So we won last week. That’s in the past. We put that in the past a few days ago. We’re moving forward. We’re playing a really good opponent this weekend (Hamilton), so all that stuff, you know, that is what it is. It doesn’t really change how we’re preparing this week at all.”

Streveler was anointed the starter after Matt Nichols went down with a knee injury during a June 6 training-camp practice. He’s expected to be out four to six weeks.

Head coach Mike O’Shea predicted Streveler wouldn’t make a big deal out of the weekly award because “he’s such a good man.”

“He’s very level-headed,” he said. “Obviously, he’s accomplished what he has accomplished so far because he’s kept an even keel, and I don’t think that’s about to change.”

The 23-year-old set 20 program records at South Dakota and is feeling fortunate these days.

“I’m just happy to be playing football,” he said. “There’s a lot of people who don’t get the opportunity to play football after college at the next level.

“So to be up here getting to go through the process of watching film and learning every day and getting to go out on the field and play, whether it’s a game or practice, I’m just having a ton of fun with that.”

He acknowledged one area he needs to work on is using his feet more wisely.

“There’s times where I could be a little bit smarter and get down and get out of bounds when possible and take some hits off,” he said.

Bombers offensive co-ordinator Paul LaPolice said Streveler is improving the quickness of his reads. The two are also developing a give-and-take approach to play calling.

“Certainly one of the best things he told me at halftime last week is, ‘I don’t like this play, this play and this play,’” LaPolice said. “Perfect, because now I’m not calling those.”

However, the veteran coach did temper his praise for the native of Crystal Lake, Ill.

“Success is based over a period of time, but he’s certainly done a very good job,” LaPolice said. “I have not seen a young quarterback step in and play (the way he has), but we’re only talking two (games). He’s won one game and lost one game.”

Taking on Hamilton’s defence will be a challenge. The Ticats (1-1) are coming off a 38-21 road victory over Edmonton.

“They play hard, they play physical,” LaPolice said of Hamilton’s defenders. “They do a lot of different things and they’ve gotten offences uncomfortable the last two weeks.”

Previous story
Rob Gale named first coach and GM of Valour FC, Winnipeg’s new CPL entry
Next story
University of Calgary developing handheld concussion sensor for sideline use

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP officer part of $1.1 billion lawsuit

Lawsuit alleges police force did not do enough to address culture of harassment and bullying

Olds College prepares for the future by opening its Smart Farm

Students will be introduced to ‘next-generation technology’

Two shots fired in Kentwood on Saturday

Red Deer RCMP investigating

Markerville Buttermaker House to be designated a historic resource

House was built in 1913 for the buttermaker who was recruited to run Markerville Creamery

STARS to start fundraising for new helicopters

First new Airbus H145 expected to be delivered next year

WATCH: Red Deer veteran remembers his job in Second World War

Second World War veteran Frank Krepps, a Red Deer resident, recently turned… Continue reading

Ponoka Stampede brings rodeo fun to Central Alberta

Seven days of Western Canada rodeo fun and action gets underway as… Continue reading

Central Alberta high school student wins scholarship for lifeguard training

Zike Maree wins first ever Frankie Bates Memorial Scholarship

‘We must respond:’ Alberta child advocate urges help for youth opioid addicts

EDMONTON — Alberta’s child advocate wants the province to create a youth-specific… Continue reading

Postmedia to close more local newspapers, cut staff by 10 per cent

TORONTO — Postmedia Network Inc. will close six small town newspapers and… Continue reading

Study predicts Trans Mountain pipeline buy will add to federal deficit

CALGARY — A study by a sustainable energy research group predicts the… Continue reading

Immigrant supporters demand parents’ release, protest Trump

LOS ANGELES — Immigrant-rights advocates asked a federal judge to order the… Continue reading

Uber wins back license in London – but is put on probation

LONDON — A London court has granted ride-hailing firm Uber a license… Continue reading

Adapting ‘Picnic at Hanging Rock’ was ‘most rewarding’ for Canadian director

At first, Larysa Kondracki didn’t think directing a TV miniseries based on… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month