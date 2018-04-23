Wolf Creek set to open Links Course Friday

The scene for golf at Wolf Creek Golf Resort looked bleak less than a week ago, but they’ll have players on the Links Course this Friday. (Wolf Creek Golf Resort Twitter Photo)

Wolf Creek Golf Resort has the tee boxes cleared and the greens ready to go.

The Links Course will open on Friday for those looking to break out the flat stick.

Head professional Aaron Miller said after the notice was sent out, the phones have been ringing off the hook and they might even have a full tee sheet on Friday.

“It’s been a long winter, so once we set the word out here that we’re going to go Friday, the phones have been pretty busy. It’s been good to hear, everyone is pretty excited that’s for certain,” Miller said.

He noted that typically they target April 15 as opening day, and have been fortunate the last three seasons to open around that date.

Miller also explained that along with a few tricks they’ve learned over the years to get open as early as possible, there’s only so much the staff can do before the warm weather starts to take hold and dry the course out.

“Purely mother nature, our superintendent (also) does a few things out there. Might try and open up some areas on the fairways that are slower to melt off. Even if he gets some grass showing, the snow tends to melt a little quicker. Had the greens and tees cleared off for a little while,” Miller added.

With our links course, it is a little easier, too. It’s up a little higher than the old course and a little more exposed to the sunlight. Little easier to get that side going first.”

Golf fans looking to book a tee time can visit www.wolfcreekgolf.com/ or call 1-866-783-6050.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

