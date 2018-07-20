Dustin Johnson of the US plays off the 3rd tee during the first round of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Thursday July 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

World No.1 Dustin Johnson headlines field for next week’s Canadian Open

World No.1 Dustin Johnson headlines the field of golfers who will vie for a US$6.2-million purse at the 2018 RBC Canadian Open at Glen Abbey Golf Club next week.

Johnson will be challenged by former Masters champion Sergio Garcia, two-time defending U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood and Bubba Watson at the tournament in Oakville, Ont., from July 23 to 29.

Jhonattan Vegas will be looking to become the first player to win the Canadian Open three consecutive times after capturing the last two.

Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., Corey Conners of Listowel,Ont., David Hearn of Brantford, Ont., Ben Silverman of Thornhill, Ont., and Mike Weir of Brights Grove, Ont., are the Canadians on the PGA Tour slated to compete.

They’ll be joined by fellow Canadian pros Adam Svensson of Surrey, B.C., and Roger Sloan of Calgary from the Web.com Tour, European Tour player Austin Connelly — who was born in Irving, Texas, but started playing golf in Nova Scotia, PGA Tour Canada’s Jared Du Toit of Calgary and Marc-Etienne Bussieres of Sherbrooke, Que.

Canadian amateurs Hugo Bernard of Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que., Chris Crisologo of Richmond B.C., Todd Fanning of Winnipeg and Joe Savoie of La Prairie, Que., will also take part.

Pat Fletcher of Victoria, B.C., was the last Canadian to win the tournament in 1954.

