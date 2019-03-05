XFL names Marc Trestman as head coach and GM of Tampa Bay team

TAMPA, Fla. —Marc Trestman is returning to the sidelines in Florida.

The XFL introduced him as the head coach and general manager of its Tampa Bay team at a news conference Tuesday at Raymond James Stadium.

“I think our goal of playing that up-tempo, more rhythm, more flow, fewer stoppages, more points, playing that kind of a game, I think Marc is absolutely the perfect choice to be the head coach in Tampa Bay,” XFL Commissioner and CEO Oliver Luck said.

Trestman, 63, began his coaching career nearly 40 years ago at the University of Miami. He was the quarterbacks coach for Bernie Kosar and the Hurricanes team that won the national championship in 1983. Four years later, he served in the same role for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When Luck reached out to Trestman in January to gauge his interest in coaching in the XFL, he asked which franchise he would want.

“I would choose Tampa No. 1,” Trestman said he told Luck. “My experience in the state of Florida, knowing the love and passion that people have for the game of football is extraordinary here. There are only three or four states that really do have this kind of passion and this kind of quantity of players.”

Trestman has been a coach in the NFL or Canadian Football League for most of the past three decades. He was the Chicago Bears head coach for two seasons (2013-2014) and was an assistant for the Minnesota Vikings (1985-1986 and 1990-1991), Cleveland Browns (1988-1989), San Francisco 49ers (1995-1996), Detroit Lions (1997), Arizona Cardinals (1998-2000), Oakland Raiders (2001-2003), Miami Dolphins (2004), New Orleans Saints (2007) and Baltimore Ravens (2015-2016). In the CFL, he won three Grey Cup championships and was named coach of the year twice.

The XFL, which is backed by World Wrestling Entertainment chairman Vince McMahon, is set to kick off the weekend of Feb. 8, one week after Super Bowl LIV. The Tampa Bay team, which does not yet have a name, will play its home games at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Games will be played on Saturdays, Sundays and possibly Thursdays.

The league has hired head coaches for four of its eight franchises. Bob Stoops will lead the Dallas team, Pep Hamilton will lead the Washington, D.C. team and Jim Zorn will lead the Seattle team. The announcements for the Houston, Los Angeles, New York and St. Louis franchises are forthcoming.

The XFL is planning a draft for sometime between mid to late September and early October, Luck said.

———

(c)2019 Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.)

Visit the Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.) at www.tampabay.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—————

PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):

Previous story
Bob Nicholson: Interviews for Oilers GM candidates set to begin soon
Next story
Alouettes veteran lineman Brodeur-Jourdain enjoying solid CFL career

Just Posted

Alberta Energy Regulator suspends fracking well linked to Monday earthquake

SYLVAN LAKE, Alta. — The Alberta Energy Regulator has ordered a company… Continue reading

This week’s snow plowing schedule

This is the city’s Snow Zone plowing schedule this week. H —… Continue reading

Sports dome proposed for Red Deer County

Group of local investors behind proposal to build dome on east side of Highway 2

Gasoline Alley sign will help motorists

Sign will be located at entrance road at north end of Gasoline Alley

Polar Plunge returning to Red Deer this weekend

Dozens of central Albertans will take a dip into freezing water this… Continue reading

Updated: Red Deer University announced as new name for college

Complete transition to a university expected to take about two years

Experts say popular Yukon ice cave seriously unstable, close to collapse

WHITEHORSE — Experts say a unique, cave-like tunnel formed by a retreating… Continue reading

Official charged in shipbuilding-contract leak to plead not guilty, lawyer says

OTTAWA — The second public official accused of leaking cabinet secrets about… Continue reading

Trudeau hunkers down in Ottawa after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hunkering down in Ottawa after… Continue reading

‘Speed camera ahead:’ Google Maps adds photo radar warnings for drivers

EDMONTON — Drivers using Google Maps are getting a last-minute warning as… Continue reading

VIDEO: Driver captures moment avalanche engulfs Colorado highway

The avalanche happened on a mountain along Interstate 70 in Ten Mile Canyon.

Unusual alliance to save blue whales stalled by Sri Lanka

When the feeding grounds of blue whales overlap with busy shipping lanes,… Continue reading

PM strikes more conciliatory tone after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dropped his insistence that his government… Continue reading

Coerced-sterilization allegations a ‘crisis’ that demands public inquiry: chief

OTTAWA — Ongoing concerns about coerced sterilization of Indigenous women is nothing… Continue reading

Most Read