Young rodeo competitors vie for spot in Rising Stars Rodeo

Blake Link, from Maple Creek, Sask., competes in the bareback competition at the Wild Card Rising Stars Rodeo rough stock performance in the Stockmens Pavilion Saturday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Red Deerians got a glimpse of rodeo’s future Saturday at Westerner Park.

The Wild Card Rising Stars Rodeo was held in the Stockmens Pavillon, where there were events in bareback, barrel racing, tie down roping, steer wrestling and more.

Winners from each event were guaranteed a spot in the Rising Stars Junior Canadian Finals Rodeo, which takes place Nov. 3 during the Canadian Finals Rodeos at the ENMAX Centrium.

Ben Antifaiff, Westerner Park CEO, said the event gives 140 young rodeo competitors a chance to practice their crafts in hopes to be in the CFR one day.

“The Rising Stars Rodeo program was part of our pitch to the (Canadian Professional Rodeo Association) and they found they were really excited about it.

“We think this is extremely important to help sustain rodeo in Central Alberta and Canada,” said Antifaiff.

The top youth based on the high school rodeo standings will also be invited to compete at the Rising Stars Junior Canadian Finals Rodeo later this year.



