Zaytsev quickly growing into role with Rebels

Oleg Zaytsev, the Red Deer Rebels 17th overall pick in the 2018 CHL Import Draft has played a big role in the team’s success early in the season. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Red Deer Rebels young Russian centreman Oleg Zaytsev rolled into the Centrium like he usually does, under the watchful eye of Alex Alexeyev.

Alexeyev has taken on the role of big brother for the Rebels’ 2018 first round CHL Import pick or as he describes it, his Dad.

“He’s like my son now, I’m teaching him everything,” said the 18-year-old Alexeyev, with a wide smile.

When Alexeyev came to Red Deer from Russia back in 2016, there weren’t many options for a mentor or too many people really able to help him feel more comfortable with the language barriers or a new country.

Alexeyev said he learned English in six months, mostly because he had to and is helping his fellow Russian along anyway he can.

“Alex has been huge. Just the adjustment to North America and our language barrier,” said Rebels GM/ head coach Brent Sutter.

“Oleg is a quiet and shy, but he’s getting better at his English and understanding stuff and Alex has helped him. There’s no question Alex has helped him. He’s such a great kid and a really good leader. He’s taken Oleg under his wing and helped him”

On the ice, Zaystev has not needed anyone to look after him or help him fit in.

The 17-year-old has transitioned seamlessly on the Rebels top line through his first nine WHL games and has not looked out of place while logging big minutes and taking key faceoffs.

“For a 17-year-old player, he’s been very good for us. Sometimes as coaches we forget he is only 17 because he plays like an older player,” Sutter said.

“His skill set, his playmaking and he plays a 200-foot game. He’s a player that’s very dependable that can play in all situations. We’ve been very happy with Oleg.”

Zaytsev’s four goals and seven points are among the top rookies in the WHL and have been an even bigger part of the Rebels’ success.

Along with linemates Brandon Hagel and Jeff de Wit, the trio has 32 points in nine games. Of Red Deer’s 30 goals, they have combined for 14.

“Really good, awesome start and getting used to this level, every game is better and better,” Zaytsev said through Aleveyev, his unofficial translator.

“(Hagel and de Wit) are older guys, so they have experience and playing with them has been good. They make lots of good passes and good decisions, so it’s really good.”

Sutter has been around the game a long time, yet he struggles to remember a 17-year-old centre who stepped in and had an impact this quickly.

What does jump to mind with haste, is a comparison to a rather famous NHL Russian centre. Sutter said he sees some similarities with former Detroit Red Wings great Pavel Datsyuk.

“He’s so poised and controlled with how he does things, very trustworthy. He’s going to make some young player mistakes, which they all do. That’s all part of the learning process. He picks up the game quickly, he’s an intelligent young person and player,” Sutter said.

“Reminds me a lot of, the way he skates and stuff of Pavel Datsyuk. The way he skates his similar to Pavel and he’s just a real good hockey player.”

Earlier this month, Zaytsev was also rated a “B” prospect on the players to watch list by NHL Central Scouting for the 2019 NHL Draft. A “B” rating typically means a second or third round candidate and he was one of five WHL players to earn that grade.

The Rebels will be Edmonton on Friday to take on the Oil Kings and be back at home Saturday night at 7 p.m. when they host the Kootenay Ice.



