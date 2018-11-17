Zverev denies Federer shot at 100th title at ATP Finals

LONDON — Alexander Zverev denied Roger Federer a shot at a 100th career title with a 7-5, 7-6 (5) victory on Saturday to advance to the championship match at the ATP Finals.

Zverev, 21, is the youngest player to reach the final of the season-ending event since 2009 and the first from Germany since 1996.

Federer, 37, was seeking a record-extending seventh title, but was unable to cope with the pressure created by Zverev’s power and precision at the O2 Arena.

An inspired series of shots earned Zverev the first break points of the match in the 12th game and Federer sent a forehand wide to fall behind.

Federer broke for a 2-1 lead in the second set, but Zverev quickly composed himself to hit straight back in the following game.

Zverev then played a nerveless tiebreaker to set up a title decider with either Novak Djokovic or Kevin Anderson, who will play in the other semifinal later Saturday.

Previous story
Potential classic on Monday night in Chiefs-Rams, now in LA

Just Posted

Day surgery available in Red Deer for mastectomy patients

Program adapted for Central Alberta

Backlog of irregular asylum claims has ballooned to over 28,000

OTTAWA — The backlog of asylum claims from irregular migrants awaiting a… Continue reading

Canada Post asks for halt to international shipments as parcel backlog grows

OTTAWA — Canada Post has asked its international partners to halt mail… Continue reading

Georgia derailment leads to town’s evacuation

BYROMVILLE, Ga. — A small Georgia town has been evacuated after a… Continue reading

Russian aggression and cyber-warfare key issues for Canada to confront: Sajjan

HALIFAX — Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says Russia’s disruptive behaviour on the… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer citizens asked to define what public schools should teach next generation

What do students need to be successful?

Workers at Quebec-run liquor stores begin 3-day strike, shutting down most outlets

MONTREAL — A labour dispute that began with stickers on store windows… Continue reading

Trump’s heated rhetoric not in line with U.S. actions: American senators

HALIFAX — Two outspoken U.S. senators — one Republican and one Democrat… Continue reading

B.C. government to bring lower transgender surgery to the province

VANCOUVER — Gwen Haworth says she always knew her gender identity, even… Continue reading

Action needed to reverse Canada’s wildlife decline, conservationists say

MONTREAL — Canada may be known for its wide-open spaces and wildlife,… Continue reading

Vancouver lawyer who prosecuted Khmer Rouge leaders welcomes genocide verdict

OTTAWA — A Vancouver lawyer who helped prosecute two of the Khmer… Continue reading

Trade war between U.S., China shows no sign of abating amid tough talk at APEC

PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea — Leaders from the world’s two biggest… Continue reading

U.S. troops won’t come into contact with migrant caravan: top military officer

HALIFAX — The highest-ranking military officer in the United States is insisting… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: 5 coats you need this winter!

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Most Read