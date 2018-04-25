Blue Dozer, a 6-year-old pit bull, and 12-year-old OJ, a dachshund who is blind, were given to the Richmond Animal Care and Control shelter after their owner became homeless and couldn’t provide for them. The shelter asked for them to be adopted together, and they were. Photo courtesy: Richmond Animal Care and Control.

A blind dachshund and his seeing-eye dog were adopted in Virginia, but their journey might not be over

They came in as a pair and they had to go as a pair – a blind, 12-year-old dachshund and his seeing-eye dog, a 6-year-old pit bull. And this week the two found a new home.

The blind dachshund is named OJ, and the pit bull is named Blue Dozer.

The pair were brought last week to the Richmond Animal Care and Control shelter after their owner became homeless.

On its Facebook page, the shelter said the owner was “unable to provide care for them.” The shelter described the relationship between the two dogs as the “cutest (and saddest) thing.”

The two, the shelter said, are best friends and needed to be adopted together. Officials at the shelter wrote on Facebook, “OJ is blind and depends on Dozer to show him around.” They went on, “We can’t stand the cuteness and kindness these two share. Anyone willing to love a bonded pair of perfection?”

Someone stepped forward and adopted the pair together. Shelter officials did not reveal who adopted the pair but posted on Facebook that the two had been adopted – together. They used the hashtag #BestFriendsForLife.

But Wednesday, a Virginia TV station reported that the pair might have run into new trouble. According to an NBC12 report, the blind dog was found in a shelter in Staunton, Virginia.

The article indicated that OJ was taken to the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center and was said to be a stray dog. The shelter said the dog was dropped off about noon Tuesday after being found on a rural road, according to NBC12.

Officials checked the dog’s microchip and found that he had come from the shelter in Richmond, then found the person who had adopted him from there. Richmond shelter workers on Wednesday were picking up OJ in Staunton, according to the article.

Calls to the Richmond and Shenandoah shelters were not immediately returned.

