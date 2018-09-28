Dust flies off the contents of Ken Wardroper’s garbage can he keeps under the sink. The can remains half empty, still not full after three years. (Travis Paterson/News staff)

B.C. man hasn’t put trash out for 3 years

Mr. No-trash recycles everything, even takes neighbours’ composts to public works

Ken Wardroper hasn’t taken out his trash since December of 2015.

The 75-year-old Oaklands resident is so adept at recycling, he finds a piece of foam buried in the half empty trash bin that’s been sitting under his sink for nearly three years.

“See, even this piece of foam shouldn’t go in there,” he says as he rescues it. “I take these down to the bottle depot with the plastic bags … and the bottles I collect.”

While Wardroper says it’s easy to be conscious about the packaging you buy and how to recycle most of the packaging that comes into your home, don’t look to him as an environmental model.

To understand why Wardroper is so prudent in his recycling is more a matter of understanding what makes him tick. In one series of sentences he explains his environmental consciousness is steeped in his work ethic. And to be transparent, his black Victoria trash bin does go out to the curb once in a while, but that’s only when there’s a couple of extra bags of garbage from his daughter’s nearby daycare.

“I don’t care what other people do. I don’t want to get into any controversy. It’s not for me. I’m just blessed. I don’t know how I became so blessed, with a home for me, a home for my daughter and granddaughters down the block. But you have to work, you have to have a hard work ethic.”

Wardroper also collects bottles from blue bins on recycling days. He puts all the money he earns from bottle collections towards his grandchildren’ educations.

“I was out last night, I got $45 in bottles, and this morning I collected another $5 on the way back from walking my granddaughter to school. The account is in the thousands now.

“I’ll take my neighbours compost to the [public works] yard, I weed the streets in the neighbourhood, I take all our compost to the dump. I work hard.”

reporter@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Toronto firm sues Ticketmaster over alleged “double-dip commissions”

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate 13-year-old

Red Deer RCMP are seeking public assistance to locate a 13-year-old. Lane… Continue reading

Health Minister asked to resolve Central Alberta’s ambulance shortage

Lacombe ambulances spend more than half their time responding to calls in Red Deer, says councillor

Red Deer College students prepare dinner at Ronald McDonald House

The students prepared dinner through the Home for Dinner program

Hospital shortages, addictions questions raised by Red Deer Councillors at AUMA conference

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman was in the hot seat

Red Deer RCMP make several break and enter arrests

Catching suspects by focusing on crime hot spots

UPDATED: Premier Notley pledges funding to address cannabis challenges

Notley was in Red Deer Thursday

B.C. RCMP seek five teens involved in school bus theft

The theft may have started as a harmless joyride, but Const. Chad Neustaeter says it had the potential to put lives at risk.

135 B.C. kids stung by wasps in rolling nest while on annual Terry Fox run

Students were running along the edge of the Kamloops elementary school’s yard when the nest was disrupted.

B.C. man hasn’t put trash out for 3 years

Mr. No-trash recycles everything, even takes neighbours’ composts to public works

Everybody on plane survives crash landing in Pacific lagoon

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — A passenger on a plane that crashed into… Continue reading

Germany, Turkey seek better ties but concede little ground

BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan… Continue reading

Memphis civic leader, former Pinnacle Airlines CEO shot dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A civic leader and former airline executive was fatally… Continue reading

B.C. to probe money laundering ‘red flags’ in real estate, horse racing

VICTORIA — Two government reviews will dig deeper into possible money laundering… Continue reading

Canada Post, union to hold weekend meeting aimed at breaking up contract dispute

OTTAWA — Staring at a potential strike or lockout as early as… Continue reading

Most Read