Burger King says sorry for Russian World Cup pregnancy ad

MOSCOW — Burger King says it’s sorry for offering a lifetime supply of Whoppers to Russian women who get pregnant from World Cup players.

Critics assailed the offer, announced on Russian social media, as sexist and demeaning.

The announcement was removed Tuesday from Burger King’s social media accounts but is still circulating among Russian social network users. It promised a reward to women who get “the best football genes” and “ensure the success of the Russian team for generations to come.”

The fast food company posted a Russian-language statement on local network VKontakte saying “we offer apologies for the announcement we made. It was too offensive.” The company didn’t respond to requests from The Associated Press for comment.

Ads in Russia often play on sexist stereotypes, notably ads around sports events like the World Cup. Women’s rights activists have been increasingly speaking out against them.

Previous story
Beer may lack fizz in Europe amid carbon dioxide shortage

Just Posted

Red Deer celebrates its Special Olympians

12th annual Special Olympics Celebrity Breakfast

Shoplifter caught on video in Stettler

Anyone with information is asked to contact police

Windstorm: One year later

Signs remain of the devastation from windstorm that toppled hundreds of trees

Oily rags led to house fire

Red Deer Emergency Services said a crew staining a deck did not properly dispose of rags

Global refugee numbers reach new high, U.S. and Canada take in record numbers

OTTAWA — On a day when newly released data showcased in tangible… Continue reading

Updated: Westlake home damaged in Tuesday afternoon fire

Woman and her cat escaped injury when fire hit home

Officials make case against parents accused of child abuse

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Prosecutors made their case Wednesday against a Southern California… Continue reading

Manitoba educational assistant sentenced to 3 1/5 years for sex with student

WINNIPEG — A former educational assistant in Winnipeg has been sentenced to… Continue reading

Conservatives can ‘win anywhere,’ Scheer says in welcoming Richard Martel

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer welcomed the newest member of his… Continue reading

Fans grieve as detectives search for XXXTentacion’s killers

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — For hours, the fans came in a steady… Continue reading

Canadian steel not a national security threat on its own: US commerce secretary

OTTAWA — The U.S. commerce secretary says Canada is not a national… Continue reading

Camargo lifts Braves over Blue Jays with first career grand slam

Braves 11 Blue Jays 4 TORONTO — Jaime Garcia is searching for… Continue reading

A beetle brings a nightmare on ash street

Introduced pests and diseases put the fear of God into plant biologists… Continue reading

Photos: Blair House is where the president’s guests get VIP treatment

WASHINGTON - Diagonally across the street from the White House is a… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month