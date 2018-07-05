Canadian singer-songwriter Carmen Campagne dies of cancer at age 58

MONTREAL — Canadian singer-songwriter Carmen Campagne has died of cancer at the age of 58, according to the CBC’s French-language service.

Campagne was born in Saskatchewan, and following a career as a teacher in her home province, she began writing and performing children’s songs in the late 1980s.

She later moved to Quebec and released several French-language albums until the mid-2000s.

Campagne returned to Western Canada in 2003 and released two more albums in 2010 and 2014 while teaching in Saskatchewan.

She sold more than a million CDs and DVDs in Canada and France and won a Juno Award, four Felix Awards and a Parents’ Choice Award in the United States.

Campagne became a Member of the Order of Canada in 2013.

