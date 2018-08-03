In this Feb. 13, 2016 file photo, Rapper Drake, center, reacts on court during the skills competition at the NBA basketball All-Star weekend in Toronto. Celebrities abound as Drake strolls through the streets of New Orleans in his ‚ÄúIn My Feelings‚Äù video. The social media challenge associated with the song is featured in the video, which was released Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Drake drops ‘In My Feelings’ video chock full of cameos

NEW YORK — Celebrities abound as Drake strolls through the streets of New Orleans in his “In My Feelings” video.

The social media challenge associated with the song is featured in the video, which was released Thursday.

La La Anthony play’s Drake’s love interest and former “Cosby Show” star Phylicia Rashad is her mom. Comedian Shiggy, who created the challenge associated with the song, performs “The Shiggy Dance” throughout.

Will Smith, Big Freedia and Queer Eye’s Fab 5 are also among the celebrities making appearances.

“In My Feelings” is featured on Drake’s fifth studio album, Scorpion.

The Associated Press

