Dutch ban electric carts following crash that killed 4 kids

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Dutch government is banning a type of electric cart used by many childcare centres to transport young children, saying that an initial investigation into a deadly collision last month has uncovered “potential security risks” with the vehicles.

The government said Monday it is banning the vehicles known by the brand name Stint from public roads starting at midnight.

The decision comes less than two weeks after a train slammed into a Stint at a railway crossing in the southern Netherlands, killing four young children and seriously injuring another child and the woman who was operating the vehicle.

Infrastructure Minister Cora van Nieuwenhuizen says the probe so far has raised questions about construction of the vehicles that “could lead to the Stint stopping or no longer braking.”

Previous story
B.C. man hasn’t put trash out for 3 years
Next story
Man allegedly gets violent after wrong Tim Hortons order

Just Posted

Charges laid in truck theft and collisions

Suspect returns to Red Deer court Oct. 12

Decision next month in impaired driving causing death trial

Woman on trial last month on impaired driving charges in connection with 2017 collision

Preliminary hearing begins for RCMP officer facing sexual assault charges

Red Deer RCMP officer facing two charges each of sexual assault and breach of trust

Snow expected near Rocky Mountain House, Olds

Heavy snowfall is expected in some parts of Central Alberta this week.… Continue reading

Friends of Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre to benefit from Dance Off

2019 Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off is set for April 23

UPDATED: Overdose Prevention Site opens its doors Red Deer

To operate seven days a week

New trade deal doesn’t mention climate change: environmentalists

Environmental groups say the new trade deal between the U.S., Canada and… Continue reading

Cross-examination of complainant continues at sailor’s sexual assault trial

HALIFAX — A young Halifax woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by… Continue reading

Supply managed farmers to get compensation as a result of trade deal

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the new trade deal with… Continue reading

‘He was withering:’ Trial begins for Calgary couple charged in son’s 2013 death

CALGARY — A jury trial for a Calgary couple charged in the… Continue reading

Experts say N.B.-style uncertainty is avoidable: ‘You need rules written down’

A week after New Brunswickers voted in a provincial election that proved… Continue reading

Fredericton police bolster front line emergency response after deadly shooting

FREDERICTON — The Fredericton Police Force is bolstering its front line emergency… Continue reading

Trump tweets praise for Kanye West on Saturday Night Live

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump has panned Saturday Night Live’s season… Continue reading

Man at centre of Nobel Literature scandal convicted of rape

COPENHAGEN — The man at the centre of a sex abuse and… Continue reading

Most Read