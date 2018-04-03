Good grill, it’s Miss Trail!

A large and hungry crowd turned up for the opening of the Trail Riverfront Centre on Easter Monday. No task is too big or too small for Miss Trail Marley Lemieux, who, without a second thought, picked up the flipper and took on grilling duty. The city provided free burgers and drinks for the grand event, and the Trail Ambassadors kept the line moving. Tuesday is the first day of business for the $8.2 million integrated library/museum in downtown Trail. (Sheri Regnier photo)