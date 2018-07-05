I scream, you scream: Jury to settle bitter dessert dispute

BOSTON — A bitter battle over an ice cream sandwich is heating up in Boston’s federal courthouse.

Frozen dessert maker 600 lb Gorillas Inc. was started by a Massachusetts husband and wife. They claim another company that supplied the filling for their ice cream sandwiches watered down the recipe behind their backs, sending sales tumbling.

They sued Mister Cookie Face LLC and its parent company, saying the inferior ice cream hurt their company to the tune of $2.5 million. The case is expected to go trial later this month.

The Whites say tests show the ice cream didn’t have as much butterfat as Mister Cookie Face had promised.

Mister Cookie Face denies delivering subpar ice cream and says the company’s loss in sales can’t be blamed on the sandwiches’ filling.

