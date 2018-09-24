Live bear cam: Let the fishing begin

Watch bears in Alaska’s Katmai National Park catch their dinner live.

You may have pulled out a jacket or a sweater in recent weeks as the weather starts to cool, and like us, bears are finding their own way to keep warm – with a belly full of salmon.

Once again this year, people are captivated by a live bear cam that is rolling 24/7 in Alaska. It highlights how bears catch their winter meals riverside.

The camera is set up and broadcast by Explore.org at Brooks Falls in Alaska’s Katmai National Park, one of the best known places in the world to watch brown bears feasting on salmon as they swim upstream to spawn.

Caught-on-camera bears compete to claim their spot to get all the best salmon, while also teaching young cubs how to survive in the wild.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Latest stunt near Grand Canyon is a Will Smith bungee jump

Just Posted

Truck crashes into Red Deer pub

Driver arrested and faces charges

Red Deer teachers are trained in dealing with students that strike

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools reported 39 “staff physical contact incidents” in one year

Assault charge dropped against man accused of beating baby

Crown prosecutor says no likelihood of conviction in 2016 case

Diesel spilled in Penhold neighbourhood

Penhold Fire Department responded

Red Deer woman dies in head-on collision

Coronation RCMP investigate

Live bear cam: Let the fishing begin

Watch bears in Alaska’s Katmai National Park catch their dinner live.

Flyers new mascot ‘Gritty’ a bearded, googly-eyed terror

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Flyers unveiled their new mascot Monday, and as… Continue reading

Tiger Woods winning adds to Ryder Cup buzz

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France — Already the most intense competition in golf, the Ryder… Continue reading

Ex-Sabres captain Brian Gionta retires after 16 NHL seasons

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Brian Gionta has retired after 16 NHL seasons, two… Continue reading

Curling season kicks off after massive shake-up of multiple men’s teams

With so many top Canadian men’s curling teams opening this season with… Continue reading

‘I’ll never forgive you:’ Victim impact statements at hearing for Calgary killer

CALGARY — The brother of a Calgary woman who was raped and… Continue reading

Canada has removed six out of 900 asylum seekers already facing U.S. deportation

OTTAWA — Newly released figures show Canadian officials have removed only a… Continue reading

Texas prisons often deny dentures to inmates with no teeth

HOUSTON — Inmates without teeth in Texas are routinely denied dentures because… Continue reading

Sex assault charge stayed against one British sailor, trial proceeds for other

HALIFAX — The Crown has stayed a sexual assault charge against a… Continue reading

Most Read