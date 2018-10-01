Police are looking for this man after he allegedly caused a disturbance at a New Westminster Tim Hortons. (New Westminster Police Department)

Man allegedly gets violent after wrong Tim Hortons order

Staff at a New Westminster location claim he poured his Iced Capp out and hit another customer

Police are looking for a man they believe pushed around customers after he claimed a New Westminster Tim Hortons got his order wrong.

In a Monday news release, police said they arrived at the coffee shop in the 800 block of Carnavron Street at about 7:20 p.m. on Sept. 6 following reports of an assault. The suspect was already gone.

Tim Hortons staff told officers that a man had come in and ordered an Ice Capp.

When he received his drink, staff said he began insulting them and poured his Ice Capp onto the counter.

The workers alleged he became verbally abusive, then “kicked and punched” a customer before pushing the register off the counter and leaving the store.

The man is described as about five-foot-six, 20 to 25 years old, Caucasian, with a medium build and short brown hair, and wearing a pink T-shirt and black pants.

“It is concerning that someone can become that irate over an apparently incorrect order, but thankfully nobody was seriously injured,” said Sgt. Jeff Scott.

“We are asking for the assistance of the public to identify the suspect, which will help continue our investigation into the alleged assault and mischief.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-525-5411.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dutch ban electric carts following crash that killed 4 kids

Just Posted

Charges laid in truck theft and collisions

Suspect returns to Red Deer court Oct. 12

Decision next month in impaired driving causing death trial

Woman on trial last month on impaired driving charges in connection with 2017 collision

Preliminary hearing begins for RCMP officer facing sexual assault charges

Red Deer RCMP officer facing two charges each of sexual assault and breach of trust

Snow expected near Rocky Mountain House, Olds

Heavy snowfall is expected in some parts of Central Alberta this week.… Continue reading

Friends of Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre to benefit from Dance Off

2019 Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off is set for April 23

UPDATED: Overdose Prevention Site opens its doors Red Deer

To operate seven days a week

New trade deal doesn’t mention climate change: environmentalists

Environmental groups say the new trade deal between the U.S., Canada and… Continue reading

Cross-examination of complainant continues at sailor’s sexual assault trial

HALIFAX — A young Halifax woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by… Continue reading

Supply managed farmers to get compensation as a result of trade deal

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the new trade deal with… Continue reading

‘He was withering:’ Trial begins for Calgary couple charged in son’s 2013 death

CALGARY — A jury trial for a Calgary couple charged in the… Continue reading

Experts say N.B.-style uncertainty is avoidable: ‘You need rules written down’

A week after New Brunswickers voted in a provincial election that proved… Continue reading

Fredericton police bolster front line emergency response after deadly shooting

FREDERICTON — The Fredericton Police Force is bolstering its front line emergency… Continue reading

Trump tweets praise for Kanye West on Saturday Night Live

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump has panned Saturday Night Live’s season… Continue reading

Man at centre of Nobel Literature scandal convicted of rape

COPENHAGEN — The man at the centre of a sex abuse and… Continue reading

Most Read