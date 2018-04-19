A crane claw unloads plastic waste onto a stockpile at a recycling centre in Yongin, South Korea, on April 11, 2018. Bloomberg photo by Jean Chung/Bloomberg

Plastic makers’ credit ratings may be hit by pollution rules

Plastic packaging makers may be less credit-worthy in the future as governments try to curb marine litter, Moody’s Corp. said in a report.

“There’s a risk” that these actions will “have direct impact on these companies,” said Tobias Wagner, senior analyst at the rating agency in a phone interview. “If there’s government-led actions around charges or taxes, that would impact potentially companies’ profitability.”

Packaging consumes about 40 percent of plastics worldwide and accounts for about 60 percent of the material that ends up as waste. Governments worldwide are concerned that plastics take decades or even centuries to degrade and that they’ve been working their way into the food chain as they seep into rivers and oceans. By 2050, there will be more plastic than fish in the oceans, according to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

Governments have made recent moves to try to cut use. The European Union announced a strategy last January for all plastic packaging in the bloc to be reused or recyclable by 2030. Currently, less than a third is recycled.

The plastics industry is “investing significantly” in reusable and recyclable products and has a “promising future,” Barry Turner, director of the British Plastics Federation and Flexible Packaging Group, said in a statement. “

“As the experts on plastics, we realize that we are critical to improving recycling rates and reducing plastic waste in the environment, and we are committed to working with the government, retailers and the public to help realize that ambition,” Turner said.In Britain, Prime Minister Theresa May is seeking to eliminate “avoidable plastic waste” by 2042. The government in London recently banned micro-beads — the tiny plastic particles in cosmetics that have been flowing through water treatment plants and into the sea.

The issue has garnered attention from one of the world’s biggest oil companies. Earlier this year, BP cut its forecast for oil demand from petrochemicals by 2 million barrels a day, citing the risk that regulations tighten on plastic products and shopping bags. Packaging makes up about 3 percent of global oil use, according to the company’s chief economist, Spencer Dale.

Policymakers so far have focused on single-use plastic products such as cutlery and straws. Moody’s also sees packaging for the beauty and personal care industry to be susceptible, as they are often made of several types of material, rendering them more complex to recycle. Makers of packaging for the food and beverage industry may also have similar issues, Wagner said.

Some companies could be affected include Faerch Plast of Denmark and Guala Closures in Italy make containers that hold food and beverages.

Moody’s analysts plan to scrutinize how the trend impacts companies, though plastic risk hasn’t prompted any change in credit ratings yet, Wagner said.

“If we see sustainability increasingly having an effect on growth rates and investment needs, I think that could become a greater focus,” he said. “I don’t think any company that we rate is unaffected by this trend.”

Anna Hirtenstein/Bloomberg

Previous story
‘A nasty nightmare’: Homes in California, Utah invaded by prickly tumbleweeds again
Next story
Review: Scooters might revolutionize urban transport – if it wasn’t for stupid humans

Just Posted

Case of former MLA facing sex-related charges in court

Former Sylvan Lake-Innisfail MLA Don MacIntyre’s case returns to court on May 3

Central Alberta pharmacists decry fee reductions for services

Government funding cuts to Alberta pharmacies will hurt patient care, said about… Continue reading

Horses left in trailer found in the ditch near Bentley returned to owners, no charges laid

Two horses found in an abandoned trailer near Bentley have been returned… Continue reading

RCMP close intersection where Humboldt Broncos bus, transport truck collided

REGINA — Police have closed the intersection where the team bus for… Continue reading

Supreme Court upholds law in cross-border beer case, averting trade shakeup

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada has affirmed the constitutionality of… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer’s newest public art unveiled

Red Deer’s latest “ghost” sculpture is a love letter to the game… Continue reading

WATCH: This is a story about a stoned raccoon at a fire station

An unusual pair showed up in the pre-dawn hours at Fire Station… Continue reading

Plastic makers’ credit ratings may be hit by pollution rules

Plastic packaging makers may be less credit-worthy in the future as governments… Continue reading

Black Press Media acquires two new Alaska newspapers

New Media Investment Group to acquire the Akron (OH) Beacon Journal while Black Press Media takes on daily newspapers in Juneau and Kenai Alaska

‘Dining of the future’: vegan restaurant boom fuelled by meat eaters

Foodies say Canada is in the midst of a renaissance in plant-based… Continue reading

Northbound QEII traffic to return to northbound lanes as contruction continues south of Red Deer

Though the Hwy 2/Gaetz Avenue interchange still has months until completion, some… Continue reading

Howard commencement to feature “Black Panther” Boseman

WASHINGTON — The “Black Panther” is returning to his alma mater to… Continue reading

Armed police will patrol rail stations at royal wedding

LONDON — British officials say armed and undercover police officers will patrol… Continue reading

Power largely restored across Puerto Rico after blackout

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico’s power company said Thursday that… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month