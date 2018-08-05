Radio telescope near Penticton, B.C., opening new doors in astrophysics

VANCOUVER — A new radio telescope has allowed space watchers to see bursts of light travelling from a far-away galaxy in a discovery they say could open new doors in understanding the universe and the study of star systems.

The revolutionary radio telescope housed in an observatory south of Penticton, B.C., is at the centre of the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment, or CHIME.

It is a collaboration by several North American universities, including the University of British Columbia, the University of Toronto, McGill University, Yale and the National Research Council of Canada.

Deborah Good, a UBC PhD student working on the project, said unlike a normal radio dish, this radio telescope is made up of four cylinders containing 1,024 antennae that can measure fast, short-lived bursts of light found on the radio wave spectrum called fast radio bursts.

Fast radio bursts are made up of photons, which are particles of light that can be dispersed by gas and dust found it space. The further away they are, the more dispersed they will be.

The telescope was originally designed to chart hydrogen and measure the historical expansion of the universe.

Good said the majority of the bursts they previously detected were measured around 1,400 megahertz, making the bursts detected on July 25 at 580 megahertz an illuminating find.

While the telescope is extremely sensitive, Good said it’s a bit like looking for a needle in a haystack using a large magnifying glass.

“If you look in the right place, you’ll find it. It’s just hard to figure out where that place is,” she said.

Radio waves occur naturally from cosmic objects and lightning strikes, and are longer waves of light than the human eye can normally see, like the infrared and ultraviolet spectrums.

On a typical day, the telescope detects between two and 50 fast radio bursts. After a previous burst measuring 700 megahertz was spotted, Good said they were worried that might be the lowest frequency they could see with the telescope, or that perhaps they weren’t searching for the right frequencies.

“We’re kind of relieved to see that, indeed, we get to see things in the lower half of the band,” she said during a telephone interview.

Good likened the telescope to studying a group of college students: observing 20 college students would not necessarily give you enough data to analyze, but if you studied several thousand, the data becomes significantly deeper and allows researchers to find trends.

“If I know there’s one guy with glasses, that doesn’t tell me if glasses are just a feature that college students can have, or if this guy is some other type of thing because he’s a college student with glasses,” Good said while explaining the importance of measuring more fast radio bursts so researchers can better understand what they’ve found so far.

Researchers have detected several more such bursts recently, she said, but they are still measuring the information and she couldn’t go into further detail. The recent discoveries are very exciting and a bit of luck after weeks of hard work, she said.

“With astronomy we’re trying to detect something that’s out there and we don’t get to control when it shows up,” said Good, referring to the difficulty of the experiment versus more typical scientific experiments with human control.

For those hoping the radio bursts might be a sign of alien life, Good dispels that notion.

“There’s a bunch of theories right now, but one thing we’re really confident about is that it’s not aliens,” she said laughing.

Previous story
How Drake fuelled another viral dance sensation with his new single

Just Posted

Crews rescue boaters in Central Alberta after canoe capsizes

Group of eight was stranded in North Saskatchewan River Saturday

More details emerge about deadly Manitoba tornado’s destructive path

ALONSA, Man. — More details are emerging about a tornado that carved… Continue reading

On Nova Scotia’s historic Shubenacadie River, a slow-motion showdown

FORT ELLIS, N.S. — On the muddy banks of Nova Scotia’s Shubenacadie… Continue reading

Central Alberta gets Hlinka Gretzky Cup preview

Penhold, Sylvan Lake and Lacombe host exhibition games Saturday

Rocky Mountain House RCMP searching for body in Brazeau Reservoir

A 29-year-old man is believed to be dead after falling into the reservoir

WATCH: Rain can’t stop car show from rocking

Rain couldn’t stop car-lovers from enjoying Rock’n Red Deer. After taking over… Continue reading

As Ellison departs Congress, Omar chases another first

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. — In a coffee shop at the edge of… Continue reading

Strong quake hits Indonesia’s Lombok island; at least 3 dead

MATARAM, Indonesia — A strong earthquake struck the Indonesian tourist island of… Continue reading

Out-of-province aid coming for B.C. as wildfire risk increases due to the heat

VANCOUVER — A hot, dry forecast for the long weekend has prompted… Continue reading

Trudeau dogged by pipeline protesters as he visits B.C. forestry centre and markets

Justin Trudeau mingled with hundreds of friendly people at two family-focused events… Continue reading

P.E.I. Rottweiler owner frustrated with dog park rule prohibiting breed

SUMMERSIDE, P.E.I. — A Prince Edward Island dog park is facing criticism… Continue reading

Man dead following tornado that ripped through Manitoba community Friday

A man has died after a tornado touched down west of Lake… Continue reading

Top 10 invasive species spread by summer recreational activity in Canada

TORONTO — A list of the top 10 invasive species spread through… Continue reading

Change in weather could stoke dozens of northeast Ont. fires

There is concern that a change in the weather today could stoke… Continue reading

Most Read

  • Radio telescope near Penticton, B.C., opening new doors in astrophysics

    VANCOUVER — A new radio telescope has allowed space watchers to see…

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month