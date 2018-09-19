Saskatchewan family reunited with dog that bolted during July 2017 farm visit

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — A family in Moose Jaw, Sask., is overjoyed now that their pet dog is home after going missing more than a year ago almost 500 kilometres away.

Brennen Duncan says the last time anyone saw Georgia before she disappeared was back in July 2017 when the big, white Kuvasz bolted during a visit to his wife’s parents’ farm near St. Walburg.

Duncan says the dog ran out of the house during a bad thunderstorm.

But on Sunday a woman near Moose Jaw found Georgia outside her door, much the worse for wear, and they have now been reunited.

A vet says Georgia is showing signs of starvation, has a tumour on her tail, a little bit of arthritis in her hips, and some sores around her eyes.

Duncan says the dog is exhausted and was a little hesitant at first but quickly warmed to being back home with his wife and two young sons.

“I reached out and she just melted in my hands,” he said Tuesday. “She just laid on me and just put her head on me and has been pawing me.

“She just has that dog smile.”

Duncan says Georgia has lost a lot of weight.

Since her return home she has been eating hamburger and rice, drinking water and sleeping.

The hope is that the dog will regain her health and strength while basking in the love and care of her people.

The plan is for more vet care. The vet says Georgia should make a full recovery from her long journey and ordeal.

The Kuvasz is an ancient breed from Europe that was bred for guarding livestock.

The breed is known for being intelligent, independent and intensely loyal.

Duncan says he can’t believe that the beloved dog he purchased just after he got married almost seven years ago somehow managed to survive and make it back to her family.

“She was definitely coming home,” he said. ”She was walking toward Moose Jaw.” (The Canadian Press, CTV Regina)

